Young Lebanese girls disguised as brides hold a placard as they participate in a march against marriage before the age of 18, in the capital Beirut.
UNICEF noted child marriage is a clear violation of children's rights.The sign the girls hold reads, "The end of child marriage begins by educating them"Image: ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images
Human RightsGlobal issues

Number of child marriages declining too slowly, UNICEF says

44 minutes ago

The world will need 300 years to eliminate child marriages if current trends continues, according to a new UNICEF report.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QpEj

The rate of child marriages is declining globally, but a combination of crises, such as conflict and economic hardship, mean it is happening too slowly and could even reverse progress already made, UNICEF warned in a report released on Tuesday evening.

Despite a reduction in the proportion of young women involved in child marriages, from 21% to 19%, approximately 12 million girls annually become child brides, while 640 million girls and women worldwide were married before turning 18, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report said.

"Today, one in five young women aged 20 to 24 years were married as children versus nearly one in four 10 years ago," the report said.

"We definitely have made progress in the abandonment of the practice of child marriage... Unfortunately, this progress was not enough," Claudia Cappa, lead author of the report told the AFP news agency. "At current pace, we might have to wait 300 years to eliminate child marriage."

'Crushing hopes and dreams of vulnerable children'

The report noted that child marriage is a clear violation of children's rights, but it is often seen by families as a "protective" measure for girls, providing financial, social or even physical protection.

The consequences of early marriage are well documented: girls who are forced into such marriages are less likely to stay in school and at greater risk of early pregnancy. Child marriages can also isolate girls from family and friends.

UNICEF warned that global crises, including COVID-19 pandemic, escalating armed conflicts, and the devastating effects of climate change, could force families to seek the apparent safety of child marriages.

COVID-19 alone could result in 10 million underage marriages between 2020 and 2030, UNICEF reported.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stresses that crises are "crushing the hopes and dreams of vulnerable children, especially girls who should be students, not brides."

Concerns about sub-Saharan Africa

The progress in South Asia was responsible for the overall positive trend, but almost half of all child brides, about 45%, still reside in the region.

India, despite significant progress in recent decades, still accounts for one-third of the world's child marriages.

UNICEF is particularly concerned about sub-Saharan Africa, where the child marriage rate is rising, and it is expected to increase by 10% by 2030. The report notes that girls in the region now face the highest risk of child marriage globally, with one in three marrying before the age of 18.

Latin America and the Caribbean are on track to have the second-highest level of child marriage by 2030.

The Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia regions have seen their numbers stagnate after years of progress.

Where is child marriage still happening?

ss/sms (dpa, AFP)

HER - Women in Asia

Climate action

Climate action

People in poverty commonly face higher risks and greater burdens from the impacts of climate change. And the majority of the world’s poor are women. Women’s unequal participation often prevents them from fully contributing to climate-related planning, policy-making and implementation. In this edition, HER features three climate warriors.
ClimateApril 20, 202316:56 min
Oscar Martinez photographed, with a book case in the background

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

Media4 hours ago
