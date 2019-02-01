Nuclear powers upgrade arsenals as numbers fall: SIPRI

Nuclear-weapon powers continue to modernize their arsenals despite an overall reduction in warheads, a report has found. Reductions may slow if a US-Russia treaty is not renewed past 2021.
Nuclear powers are continuing to modernize their arsenals despite an overall decrease in the number of nuclear warheads, a Sweden-based peace research institute said Monday.
Nine nuclear-weapon powers — the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — had an estimated 13,865 nuclear weapons at the start of 2019, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported. Deployed warheads and those held in reserve or awaiting dismantlement are included in the estimate.
Read more: 'Doomsday Clock' remains at 2 minutes to midnight
The number is down by around 600 nuclear weapons from the previous year, driven mainly by Russia and the United States reducing their arsenals under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. Russia and the United States have 6,500 and 6,185 nuclear warheads respectively, about quarter of which are deployed.
There are no talks planned between Moscow and Washington to extend New START once it expires in 2021.
"The prospects for a continuing negotiated reduction of Russian and US nuclear forces appears increasingly unlikely given the political and military differences between the two countries," said Shannon Kile, SIPRI's director of nuclear disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation program.
SIPRI highlighted a trend of Russia and the United States pursuing extensive and expensive programs to replace and modernize their nuclear arsenals, missiles and delivery systems.
Nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, which have 130–140 and 150–160 nuclear warheads respectively, are increasing the size of their arsenals and also developing new systems or intend to do so.
"India and Pakistan are expanding their military fissile material production capabilities on a scale that may lead to significant increases in the size of their nuclear weapon inventories over the next decade," said Kile.
North Korea has an estimated 20-30 nuclear warheads, which SIPRI said was a priority for the country's national security strategy. However, it noted that North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon or long-range ballistic missile since it entered into denuclearization talks with the United States in 2018.
France has 300 nuclear warheads, China 290, the UK 200 and Israel 80-90.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Diplomats from 16 countries have convened in Stockholm to focus on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Their aim is to prevent the spread of atomic weapons, calling it "a danger to world peace." (11.06.2019)
German Foreign Minister Maas has warned the UN Security Council of a potential arms race. He called for dialogue with nuclear powers to avoid that scenario. (02.04.2019)
The threat of global catastrophe remains at its highest level since the Cold War, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. The group has warned of a "new abnormal" in regards to world security. (24.01.2019)
The US announced its withdrawal from a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty, with Russia following suit a day later. DW takes a closer look at the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and its signficance. (01.02.2019)
Thirty years ago, American nuclear weapons were pulled out of Germany. But with President Donald Trump threatening to leave the INF treaty, a new arms race could flare up. Germany's peace activists are deeply concerned. (01.02.2019)
As the US pushes North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, non-proliferation expert Akira Kawasaki told DW the US should also be willing to scale down its nuclear capability before making demands on other countries. (27.02.2019)
"If you cannot trust a regime with a bone-saw, you should not trust them with nuclear weapons," one lawmaker responded. Many in Congress fear Riyadh could use American technology to develop a nuclear bomb. (28.03.2019)