NSU (National Socialist Underground)

A trio known as the National Socialist Underground allegedly killed nine people with migrant background across Germany between 2000 and 2009, and a policewoman.

German police and intelligence agencies have been criticized for their failure to detect a far-right motive for the killings, and for not following up a trail of clues that would have led to the group being caught. The group was uncovered when two of its principal members, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt, were found dead in a mobile home after a botched bank robbery attracted police attention. They are believed to have committed suicide after setting the vehicle ablaze, although the precise circumstances of their death are still under investigation. A search of the property they tried to torch helped unravel the NSU's past, with a pistol belonging to the dead policewoman the most crucial early find. The alleged main co-conspirator to Mundlos and Böhnhardt, Beate Zschäpe, is currently facing trial. This page is a collection of recent DW content connected to the far-right cell.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht die Insel Utøya. Bei dem Sommerlager der sozialdemokratischen Arbeiderpartiet Norwegens wurden hier am 22. Juli 2011 69 Menschen bei einem Anschlag des Rechtsextremisten Breivik ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.
25.07.2017 *** Die Angeklagte Beate Zschäpe sitzt am 25.07.2017 im Verhandlungssaal im Oberlandesgericht (OLG) in München (Bayern) neben ihrem Anwalt Mathias Grasel. Vor dem Oberlandesgericht wurde der Prozess um die Morde und Terroranschläge des Nationalsozialistischen Untergrunds (NSU) fortgesetzt. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

NSU: What you need to know about Germany's neo-Nazi terror group 03.11.2021

It's been 10 years since the NSU extreme-right terror cell was uncovered. DW answers five key questions from one of Germany's most high-profile neo-Nazi cases.
21.07.2020 Ein Demonstrantin hält während einer Kundgebung in der Wiesbadener Innenstadt ein Plakat mit der Aufschrift Solidarität mit den Betroffenen des NSU 2.0. Anlass der Protestaktion war eine Sitzung des Landtags-Innenausschusses zu der Affäre um rechtsextreme Drohschreiben. Bei der Sitzung ging es auch um ein mögliches rechtes Netzwerk bei der hessischen Polizei.

Germany charges 'NSU 2.0' far-right threats suspect 28.10.2021

A 53-year-old is charged with incitement to racial hatred, impersonating an officer, and posessing child sexual abuse images. He signed his messages "NSU 2.0" after the infamous terror group.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier spricht bei einer Gesprächsveranstaltung mit Bürgerinnen und Bürgern mit türkischen Wurzeln im Schloss Bellevue anlässlich des 60. Jahrestages des deutsch-türkischen Anwerbeabkommens.

Germany 'unimaginable' without immigrants, says President Steinmeier 10.09.2021

Germany owes a debt of gratitude to the Turkish and other immigrant communities, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said while marking the anniversary of a key migration deal.
11.07.2018+++ Defendant Beate Zschaepe waits in a Munich courtroom before judges give their verdict in the trial of suspected NSU neo-Nazi gang member Zschaepe in Munich, Germany July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Germany: Convictions of neo-Nazi terror cell upheld on appeal 19.08.2021

Germany's Federal Court of Justice has dismissed the appeal of Beate Zschäpe, member of the high-profile NSU neo-Nazi terror cell. The two other key members of the group killed themselves in 2011 after a botched robbery.
Nach Bekanntwerden von massiven Rechtsextremismus-Vorwürfen gegen Teile des Spezialeinsatzkommandos (SEK) der Frankfurter Polizei tritt Polizeipräsident Gerhard Bereswill vor die Presse. Nach Ermittlungen gegen 18 SEK-Beamte im Zusammenhang mit rechtsextremen Chatgruppen wird das Spezialeinsatzkommando (SEK) der Frankfurter Polizei umorganisiert. Bisher wurden 18 Beamte vom Dienst suspendiert, die sich an rechtsextremen Chats beteiligt haben sollen. Im Zuge der Ermittlungen hat das LKA mehrere Häuser und Wohnungen durchsucht.

Germany: 20 police officers investigated over far-right chats 09.06.2021

Pedophile texts found in a police commandos' smart phone led to the identification of 19 other Hesse state police allegedly involved in far-right chat groups, say prosecutors.

Polizist legt einem Straftäter Handschellen an, Polizei NRW, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany: Police arrest far-right threats suspect 04.05.2021

In the culmination of a lengthy probe, authorities have found the man they believe used the pseudonym "NSU 2.0" to send hate mail to public figures, including several lawmakers.
04.02.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bochum: Einsatzkräfte einer neuen Beweissicherungs- und Festnahmeeinheit (BFE) demonstrieren eine Festnahme von Hooligans bei einem Übungseinsatz im Rahmen eines Besuchs von NRW-Innenminister Reul. Die speziell geschulte Einheit soll bei Demonstrationen, Razzien oder Ausschreitungen am Rande von Fußballspielen Beweise sichern und gewalttätige Störer und Straftäter festnehmen. Foto: Ina Fassbender/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German state police declared free of far-right networks 12.03.2021

After an uproar over the presence of far-right sympathizers in the German police, the country's most-populous state has said it found some officers tied to far-right groups but no networks of extremists among the force.

Main defendant Stephan Ernst arrives at the courtroom as he waits for the verdict in the case of the murder of Walter Luebcke, at the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, Germany January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool

Neo-Nazi convicted of German politician's murder 28.01.2021

Neo-Nazi Stephan Ernst has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of German politician Walter Lübcke. The trial has raised questions about the ability of German authorities to track extremists.
ARCHIV - 13.06.2019, Hessen, Kassel: Das Konterfei von Walter Lübcke (CDU) ist hinter einem Bundeswehrsoldaten am Sarg bei einem Trauergottesdienst in der Martinskirche zu sehen. Der Mord am Kasseler Regierungspräsidenten Walter Lübcke ist nur die Spitze des Eisbergs: Die Polizei hat nach einem Medienbericht im laufenden Jahr 1241 politisch motivierte Straftaten gegen Amts- und Mandatsträger verzeichnet. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa-POOL/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Neo-Nazi murder trial reveals threat to German democracy 28.01.2021

The trial of two neo-Nazis accused of murdering a German regional governor is about to come to an end in Frankfurt. The murder of Walter Lübcke was the country's first political assassination in decades.
17.06.2019, Hamburg: Ein Demonstrationszug unter dem Motto «Stoppt die rechte Gewalt!» wird von der Polizei im Schanzenviertel gestoppt. Auf dem Fronttransparent steht die Aufschrift Nix gelernt - Rechten Terror und Rassismus bekämpfen. Rund zwei Wochen nach dem Mord an dem Kasseler Regierungspräsidenten Walter Lübcke haben in Hamburg wenige hundert linke Demonstranten und Autonome gegen rechte Gewalt protestiert. Foto: Bodo Marks/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Far-right terrorism in Germany: Walter Lübcke's murder and the NSU 21.01.2021

The main suspect in Germany's most prominent far-right political assassination since World War II has closed his defense in court. He and his suspected accomplice may have links to the neo-Nazi group NSU.
A portrait of Walter Luebcke, the administrative chief of the western city of Kassel, is on display next to his coffin during a memorial service in Kassel, western Germany on June 13, 2019. - Walter Luebcke was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, police said on June 3, 2019, adding that no weapon was found at the scene. The German local politician was found dead on June 2, 2019 on the terrace of his home in Wolfhagen near the central city of Kassel in Hesse state. (Photo by Swen Pförtner / POOL / AFP)

Neo-Nazi murder trial takes surprising turns 07.12.2020

Last year's murder of politician Walter Lübcke shocked Germany, as it provided evidence of Nazi terrorist networks. But the defendant's contradictory confessions have been frustrating for judges and observers.
07.08.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Aachen: Der Angeklagte (r) sitzt vor Beginn seines Prozesses in einem Saal des Landgerichts neben seinem Rechtsanwalt Peter Nickel. Der Angeklagte, ein Anwalt, soll im NSU-Prozess eine Nebenklägerin vertreten haben, die es in Wahrheit gar nicht gab. Dafür soll er über 200 000 Euro kassiert haben. Jetzt steht er wegen Betrugs vor Gericht. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa - ACHTUNG: Angeklagter wurde auf Vorgabe seines Verteidigers gepixelt | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Court clears lawyer who represented fictive NSU victim 30.11.2020

A lawyer who represented a non-existent victim at a neo-Nazi murder trial has been cleared of intent to deceive. A court in Aachen said while he had shown great negligence, evidence of a deliberate crime was lacking.
14.12.2018 Dortmund-Dorstfeld, der so genannten Nazi Kiez, Emscherstrasse, Hochburg von Rechtsextremen, *** Dortmund Dorstfeld of the so-called Nazi Kiez Emscherstrasse stronghold of right-wing extremists

Germany: Eastern states ally against neo-Nazi property deals 28.09.2020

Blocking far-right real estate purchases and neo-Nazi rock concerts across eastern Germany has become the joint goal of its five regional states. Their interior ministers say local officials need prior warning and help.

Die Illustration stammt aus einer Studie der Otto Brenner Stiftung zum o.g. Thema. https://www.otto-brenner-stiftung.de/nsu-morde-berichterstattung Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch Jan Burzinski, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit und Transfer, Otto Brenner Stiftung

How the German media failed the victims of far-right NSU terror 09.09.2020

Twenty years ago, Enver Simsek became the first victim of the far-right terror group NSU in Germany. Most media long ignored a possible racist or neo-Nazi motive for the crimes.
07.08.2020*** , Nordrhein-Westfalen, Aachen: Der Angeklagte (r) sitzt vor Beginn seines Prozesses in einem Saal des Landgerichts neben seinem Rechtsanwalt Peter Nickel. Der Angeklagte, ein Anwalt, soll im NSU-Prozess eine Nebenklägerin vertreten haben, die es in Wahrheit gar nicht gab. Dafür soll er über 200 000 Euro kassiert haben. Jetzt steht er wegen Betrugs vor Gericht. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa - ACHTUNG: Angeklagter wurde auf Vorgabe seines Verteidigers gepixelt | Verwendung weltweit

German lawyer tried for fabricating victim of far-right attack 07.08.2020

The man allegedly invented the victim of a 2004 terrorist attack in Cologne in order to collect over €200,000 in state cash. He is also being tried for a similar crime in relation to the Love Parade disaster in 2010. 

