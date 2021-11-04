NSU (National Socialist Underground)

A trio known as the National Socialist Underground allegedly killed nine people with migrant background across Germany between 2000 and 2009, and a policewoman.

German police and intelligence agencies have been criticized for their failure to detect a far-right motive for the killings, and for not following up a trail of clues that would have led to the group being caught. The group was uncovered when two of its principal members, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt, were found dead in a mobile home after a botched bank robbery attracted police attention. They are believed to have committed suicide after setting the vehicle ablaze, although the precise circumstances of their death are still under investigation. A search of the property they tried to torch helped unravel the NSU's past, with a pistol belonging to the dead policewoman the most crucial early find. The alleged main co-conspirator to Mundlos and Böhnhardt, Beate Zschäpe, is currently facing trial. This page is a collection of recent DW content connected to the far-right cell.