 NRW′s Laschet walks back ′Romanians and Bulgarians′ coronavirus comment | News | DW | 18.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

NRW's Laschet walks back 'Romanians and Bulgarians' coronavirus comment

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged NRW Premier Armin Laschet to apologize for linking a COVID-19 outbreak in Germany to "Romanians and Bulgarians." Laschet's statement came a day before Maas' trip to Sofia.

Armin Lachet in March 2020 (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

A massive coronavirus outbreak in a German slaughterhouse landed state leader Armin Laschet in hot water after he apparently shifted the focus to foreign workers. Laschet, who serves as the premier of Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), dismissed any link between the new NRW outbreak and the gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions.

"This says nothing at all about [the lockdown easing] because Romanians and Bulgarians traveled there and the virus comes from there," said the conservative politician.

"This will happen everywhere," he added.

Watch video 01:58

COVID-19 spreads through German meat-processing plant

No room for distancing

The German meat processing industry relies on migrant labor, with mostly Eastern European workers housed in cramped accommodation facilities. The accommodation and the unsanitary working conditions make anti-pandemic measures next to impossible to follow.

Laschet went on to link the outbreak with the housing and working conditions in his Wednesday statement. However, many have noted that his initial comments echo the official company line pushed by Tönnies, the leading meat processing firm in Germany.

The family-owned company had also speculated that the workers had traveled home for the weekend and then brought back the infection.

Read more: 'Modern slavery' at the heart of German slaughterhouse outbreak

Blow for Laschet's ambitions?

Senior state lawmaker Thomas Kutschaty slammed Laschet for the "bottom-drawer remaks."

"The people who are being exploited by Mr. Tönnies on a daily basis should now also be blamed for the virus spreading?" asked the left-leaning politician. "You cannot be serious."

Other political rivals also slammed Laschet, who hopes to take the reins of Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party before the end of the year.

"The Bulgarians and Romanians are to blame if Armin Laschet doesn't become chancellor," tweeted German comedian Jan Böhmermann.

Facing public pressure, Laschet clarified his remarks on Thursday.

"To assign any kind of blame for the virus to people of any background is unacceptable," he said, adding that this position was "self-evident" for him and his government.

Maas calls for apology

However, the correction was not enough to avert criticism from Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who visited Bulgaria just a day after Laschet's original statement.

After meeting the Bulgarian foreign minister on Thursday, Maas said Laschet's comments were "highly dangerous" and urged the state leader to improve the conditions for meat processing workers in NRW.

When asked if he believed Laschet should apologize, Maas said the state premier "has already corrected himself."

"But I believe an apology is the biggest favor he could do for himself," Maas added in Sofia.

Watch video 00:30

Laschet: 'Opinions are not supposed to be regulated'

dj/sri (epd, dpa)

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Corona-Pandemie Alltag | Einkaufen auf dem Markt

Coronavirus: 'Wear masks in public,' WHO advises 05.06.2020

In a policy reverse, the WHO has said people with health issues should wear medical-grade masks, and everyone else fabric ones. Meanwhile Donald Trump says he "made every decision correctly." Follow DW for the latest.

Deutschland Gütersloh | Coronavirus | Vorbereitung auf Schulbeginn

German students fear COVID-19 as schools reopen in pandemic 23.04.2020

In Germany, schools are already preparing for students to return. But some parents and children think that the authorities are being too hasty in easing coronavirus lockdowns.

Italien Coronavirus Hilfe für Obdachlose

Coronavirus latest: Italy outlines loosening of lockdown 16.05.2020

Italy's prime minister has outlined a further loosening of one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns. In several European countries, there were protests and arrests. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement