NRA head LaPierre resigns ahead of corruption trial

Wayne LaPierre, who has led the US National Rifle Association lobby group for decades, has resigned. The announcement came ahead of a corruption trial.

The National Rifle Association of America (NRA) announced Friday that Wayne LaPierre would step down from his position as chief executive, effective January 31.

LaPierre on resignation: 'I will never stop supporting the NRA'

"With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA," LaPierre said in a statement. "I've been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever."

LaPierre said unspecific health reasons are part of the reason why is stepping down.

The decision by LaPierre comes just days before a New York trial which will examine his leadership role as the head of the guns rights group.

