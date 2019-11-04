 The demonstration that took down East Germany | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 04.11.2019

Germany

The demonstration that took down East Germany

On November 4, 1989, a cabal of East German creatives and intellectuals demanded democratic reform. The result was an enormous demonstration that catalyzed the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Deutschland Alexanderplatz-Demonstration 1989 (picture-alliance/dpa)

By November 1989, rumors had long been flying that change was inevitable in communist East Germany.

Citizens were turning their backs in droves on the politically and economically bankrupt state. Week after week in Leipzig, thousands demanded the right to travel without restrictions and freely express themselves. Even Erich Honecker, once the most powerful man in East Germany, relinquished his post as head of the communist party in October 1989 to quash public anger.

Then, everything came to a head on November 4 in East Berlin. Electrified by an emboldened public, a cabal of stage and screen actors organized a demonstration at Alexanderplatz, the center of the East German capital, to voice their concerns.

What ensued became the largest demonstration in the oppressive state's history – and catalyzed its demise just a few days later.

Watch video 03:28

Germany marks 30th anniversary of Leipzig protests

A crazy idea

A month prior to the demonstration, on October 7, actors with the Deutsches Theater in East Berlin, an institution known for pushing the bounds of artistry under communist rule, met for drinks.

It was not a happy gathering. That day, during a demonstration in Dresden that coincided with the 40th anniversary of the state's founding, officers with the Stasi —East Germany's secret police — had brutalized protesters.

It only added to tensions already coursing through the body politic. Resistant to capitalist reform, communist party leaders refused to abandon planned economic models, even though they were impossible to realize with the state's crumbling industrial infrastructure. Conditions for East Germans worsened and resentment spiked, as citizens compared themselves to neighboring West Germans who lived in Europe's most thriving economy, reports at the time detailed.

A simple, but crazy idea swirled around the group: A state-sanctioned demonstration in the center of East Berlin to discuss "the context" of the state's constitution, which technically granted citizens the right to protest and freely express themselves.

To the group's surprise, the ailing state approved the request on November 1.

Protesters Nov. 4, 1989 (picture-alliance/ZB)

Protesters demand freedoms of the press and assembly in East Berlin on November 4, 1989

Opening the windows

More than 20 artists, novelists, actors and academics signed up to speak at a makeshift podium and stage fashioned atop a parked truck at Alexanderplatz.

East Berliners and Germans from all over the country became energized by the prospect of a state-sanctioned protest — public dissent was usually a dangerous proposition. People flooded the streets with placards that demanded a public say in policymaking, while theater troupes from around the city took the opportunity to perform politically charged satire.

With onlookers numbering as high as 1 million, according to some estimates, the state's most revered figures took the stage.

"It's as if someone has thrown open the windows after all these years of stagnation, after years of dullness and mustiness, of phrase-mongering and bureaucratic despotism," declared Stefan Heym, a novelist, during his speech.

"I have difficulties in calling this a 'turning point,'" Christa Wolf, one of the most famed writers to emerge out of East Germany, told the crowd. "I'd rather speak of revolutionary renewal."

Germans united atop the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989 (picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb)

Germans united atop the Berlin Wall just five days after the enormous demonstration at East Berlin's Alexanderplatz

Beginning of the end

To everyone's surprise, high-ranking members of the ruling Socialist Unity Party (SED) also took the stage, despite boos from onlookers.

Günter Schabowski, head of the SED in Berlin, asked the crowd: "What moves a communist at this moment at the sight of hundreds of thousands?" His response rang in harmony with the demands of the demonstrators: "Only he who hears and understands admonition is capable of a new beginning.”

For Erich Mielke, chief of the secret police, the new beginning marked by the protest meant the possibility of an end to the East German state. He bolstered troops along the Berlin Wall in the days leading up to the demonstration in the event that it would lead to "attacks on national borders," reports after the fact detailed.

But such predictions never came to fruition. The three-hour demonstration, live streamed on East German television and reported on across the world, remained peaceful. Reports even went so far as to call the event "a human steamroller" and declared that "the wheel of history cannot turn back!"

Indeed, five days later, the East German government caved to demonstrators' demands and allowed citizens to freely exit the country — a move that prompted the demolition of the Berlin Wall.

"But for me, November 4 remains a more important date than the opening of the wall on November 9," theologian Friedrich Schorlemmer, who spoke at the demonstration, told German newspaper Tagesspiegel almost 15 years later. "Because at Alexanderplatz, 'D' stood first and foremost for 'democracy,' not for 'Deutschland.'"

  • Checkpoint Charlie

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    Checkpoint Charlie

    Probably the best known Cold War border crossing was located in the center of Berlin. In 1945 this was where the American and Russian sectors met. The crossing remained after the Berlin Wall was built in 1961, and then served for foreigners to cross between East and West Berlin. Today a private museum depicts the city's division and escape stories - those that succeeded and those that failed.

  • Memorial at Buchenwald Soviet Special Camp 2

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    Buchenwald Soviet Special Camp 2

    The repression of political opponents began in 1945 with the establishment of special camps, like the one in Buchenwald near Weimar. Here the Soviet secret police imprisoned nearly 30,000 people, often arbitrarily, in a former Nazi concentration camp. The remains of the camp today has exhibits documenting the conditions and stories of theses inmates as well as a memorial near the mass graves.

  • The Stasi Ministry for State Security Headquarters in Berlin

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    The Ministry for State Security

    When East Germany was founded in 1949, the new government took charge of all prisoners. From 1950 the Ministry for State Security, known as the Stasi, was responsible for political prisoners. It had its headquarters in Berlin's Normannenstrasse until 1989. Today it is a museum that includes the preserved office of Erich Mielke, the last Minister of State Security.

  • Dresden Memorial to the 1953 people's uprising in East Germany

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    Postplatz Square in Dresden

    On the June 17, 1953 there was a widespread uprising against the repressive East German government and the country's economic conditions. There was also strike action and protests in Dresden. This tank track on Postplatz square marks the brutal suppression of the uprising with Soviet tanks.

  • View of a prison cell

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    Stasi remand center in Berlin Hohenschönhausen

    The suppression of the 1953 uprising was followed by a wave of arrests. The Stasi, who had not seen the protests coming, responded with force. For political prisoners, the central remand center in Berlin's Hohenschönhausen district was often the first stop. Since 1994, it has been home to the biggest research and memorial site in the former East Germany.

  • Memorial at the former Stasi prison Bautzen II

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    Former Stasi prison Bautzen II

    Bautzen II was the most feared of all Stasi secret police prisons in East Germany. Along with the remand center in Hohenschönhausen these "Stasi slammers" have become the embodiment for state repression. Visitors get an impression of prison conditions from inmate's biographies as well as sound and film recordings of the jail.

  • Juvenile detention center Jugendwerkhof Torgau

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    Juvenile detention center Jugendwerkhof Torgau

    In 1964, the East German Ministry for Education under Margot Honecker created the juvenile detention center in Torgau. Behind five-meter walls, military style rule was imposed and offences severely punished. This memorial site today confronts what was the most brutal of all disciplinary institutions for juveniles in East Germany.

  • Memorial Sandbostel

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    Emergency Reception Center Sandbostel

    Beginning in 1952, parts of the former Stalag prisoner of war camp near Bremen were used as an emergency reception center for refugees from communist East Germany. Sandbostel became a camp for male East Germans under the age of 24 who had succeeded in escaping to the West. As many as 800 refugees were housed here at any given time.

  • The Berlin Wall Memorial situated at the historic site on Bernauer Strasse

    Remembering when Germany was split in two

    The Berlin Wall

    The Berlin Wall became an international symbol of separation and servitude. After its fall in 1989 the original wall all but vanished from the city. The Berlin Wall Memorial, created to commemorate those killed trying to escape, contains one of the last pieces. This is where the official anniversary commemoration will take place on November 9.

    Author: Frederike Müller / sbc


