 Novel coronavirus may have been spreading since August — study | News | DW | 09.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Novel coronavirus may have been spreading since August — study

A study by Harvard Medical School has shown that SARS-CoV-2 may have been spreading in China in August 2019. That would be months earlier than when the outbreak is thought to have started in the central city of Wuhan.

This undated electron microscope image made availalbe by the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (picture-alliance/AP/NIAID-RML)

Researchers used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan and analyzed queries on the Chinese search engine Baidu for terms related to COVID-19, like "cough" or "diarrhea."

"Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.

The Harvard study released Tuesday builds on a growing body of research exploring whether SARS-CoV-2 was already circulating in China before the Wuhan outbreak was identified. 

"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market."

Scientific consensus on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen was able to make the jump from animals to humans at the seafood market in Wuhan. It quickly spread through the city's population and into the surrounding Hubei province before Chinese authorities enforced a near total lockdown of movement and public life

However, the Harvard researchers point out that initial epidemiological studies, which identified the Huanan market as the source of the outbreak, included several COVID-19 patients with no connection to the market, "leaving open the possibility of alternate points of origin and infection." 

More to come...

Related content

Ghana Accra | Coronavirus | Chinesische Hilfsgüter

COVID-19 pandemic to transform China-Africa relations 08.06.2020

The coronavirus outbreak has revealed cracks in the China-Africa dynamic. Gone are the days of Chinese big loans and major borrowing. Beijing's relationship with its African partners is changing, experts say.

Moskau Russland Lockerungen Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: Moscow eases lockdown restrictions 09.06.2020

Russia has ended lockdown restrictions in Moscow after two months of stay-at-home orders and has eased travel curbs. Meanwhile, Brazil now has the second-highest number of cases after the US. Follow DW for the latest.

Indien I Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: South Asia set to become new COVID-19 hotspot 06.06.2020

India has reported nearly 10,000 new coronavirus patients, surpassing Spain by the number of confirmed cases. The record spike comes just days before restaurants and temples are set to open. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement