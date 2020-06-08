Novel coronavirus may have been spreading since August — study

Harvard Medical School research published Tuesday showed an increased number of hospital visits in Wuhan, the city in central China where SARS-CoV-2 originated, strongly coincided with an increase in internet search terms related to COVID-19 symptoms starting in August 2019.

Researchers used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan and analyzed queries on the Chinese search engine Baidu for terms related to COVID-19, like "cough" or "diarrhea."

"Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.

The Harvard study builds on a growing body of research exploring whether SARS-CoV-2 was already circulating in China before the Wuhan outbreak was identified.

"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market."

Scientific consensus on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen was able to make the jump from animals to humans at the seafood market in Wuhan. It quickly spread through the city's population and into the surrounding Hubei province before Chinese authorities enforced a near total lockdown of movement and public lifeon January 23.

However, the Harvard researchers point out that initial epidemiological studies, which identified the Huanan market as the source of the outbreak, included several COVID-19 patients with no connection to the market, "leaving open the possibility of alternate points of origin and infection."