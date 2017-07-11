Novak Djokovic to stay in Australia as he fights deportation

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was confined to a hotel room on Thursday, awaiting a court decision whether his deportation should proceed.

Australia's Federal Court will decide on Monday whether Djokovic will be allowed to stay in the country after officials detained him at the border, lawyers said.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was challenging a decision to cancel his visa.

Lawyers for Djokovic and the government agreed the player could remain in the country until the full hearing on Monday.

It remains questionable if the world No. 1 would play in the Australian Open, which starts January 17.

When his lawyer told Judge Anthony Kelly that the tournament's organizers would need to know by Tuesday if Djokovic would participate, the judge responded: "The tail won't be wagging the dog here."

Djokovic in limbo

The row was around an exemption Djokovic was granted to play in the Australian Open.

Only fully vaccinated players or those with an official medical exemption are allowed to play.

Tournament organizers said Djokovic was granted a medical exemption by two independent medical panels.

But Australian border officials detained him at the airport in Melbourne for hours before denying his entry late on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a press briefing Thursday that Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof at the airport that would have allowed him to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Morrison added that Djokovic was not being "singled out."

"All I can say is that the evidence for medical exemption that was provided was found to be insufficient," Morrison said.

The president of Djokovic's native Serbia blasted "harassment'' of the star.

Aleksandar Vucic wrote on Instagram that he had spoken with Djokovic, providing reassurance "that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately."

Djokovic's opponents speak out

Rafa Nadal said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia.

"Seems some rough situation," Nadal said.

However, the Spanish tennis star added that the Serb knew he could potentially face problems.

"I believe in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine."

World number seven Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final, said he had sympathy, but added: "I can understand why Australian people obviously feel like [they do]."

