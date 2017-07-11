Novak Djokovic to stay in Australia as he fights deportation

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The tennis star is set to remain in immigration detention until an Australian court hears his appeal. His visa was revoked for failing to meet pandemic entry requirements.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic was confined to a hotel room on Thursday, waiting for a court to decide whether his deportation should go ahead.
Australia's Federal Court will decide on Monday whether Djokovic would be allowed to stay in the country after officials detained him at the border, lawyers said.
The nine-time Australian Open champion was challenging a decision to cancel his visa.
He was detained for hours at an Airport in Melbourne on Thursday before being denied entry to Australia.
Djokovic turned to the court after his entry was denied and his visa was canceled by Australian Border Force officials who rejected his evidence to support a medical exemption for the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.
He would not be deported until at least Friday, a lawyer for the government said.
lo/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)