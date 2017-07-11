Novak Djokovic thanks fans as two more caught in Australian Open visa drama

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram on Friday to thank people "around the world" as he waited for a court decision on his deportation from Australia.

Australia's Federal Court will decide on Monday whether the nine-time Australian Open champion will be allowed to stay in the country after border officials detained him upon entry.

"I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," he said in a message to supporters posted on Instagram.

On Thursday, the tennis star was confined to a hotel room in Melbourne as he challenged the decision to cancel his visa.

The Park Hotel in Melbourne where Djokovic and others were held after their visa's were canceled

More Australian Open players denied entry

Australia's Border Force on Friday canceled visas of two more people linked to the tournament,

One was Czech player Renata Voracova, who was detained in the same hotel as Djokovic.

"Renata Voracova decided to drop out of the tournament due to limited possibilities for training and to leave Australia," the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry lodged a diplomatic protest over the incident.

Immigration officials did not name the third person.

Watch video 02:22 Novak Djokovic in limbo ahead of Australian Open

Row centres on players' coronavirus vaccine status

Meanwhile, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews rejected accusations from Djokovic's family and supporters that he was being held prisoner.

"He is free to leave at any time that he chooses," Andrews told reporters.

The Australian Open starts on 17 January, and only fully vaccinated players or those with an official medical exemption can play.

Tournament organizers said Djokovic was granted a medical exemption by two independent medical panels.

