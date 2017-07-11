Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeks injunction

Tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry to Australiaon Thursday after almost nine hours stuck at an airport in Melbourne.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said: "It's tough, but it's fair."

News agency Reuters said the tennis player would would seek a federal injunction against the decision.

Earlier, Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, told the B92 internet portal: "Novak is currently in a room which no one can enter. In front of the room are two policemen."

Was was Djokovic denied entry?

The Australian Open is scheduled to run from January 17 to January 30. The organizers have stipulated that only fully vaccinated players or those with an official medical exemption will be allowed to play.

Australia has strict COVID-related entry rules, stipulating that those wishing to visit the country must be fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley, there were exceptional circumstances, allowing certain individuals to enter the country, such as people who have recovered from the virus in the last six months or those that have an acute medical condition, thus unable to receive a vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier Wednesday that Djokovic would need to "provide acceptable proof" that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

"If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else, and he'll be on the next plane home," Morrison said.

Tiley said 26 people had applied for an exemption and a few were successful.

Vaccine skepticism

On Tuesday, Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine skeptic, claimed he fell into one of those categories, saying he had "exemption permission" and therefore would be able to compete.

There was a severe backlash in Australia to the decision to allow Djokovic an exemption, with many across the country, and in Melbourne in particular, enduring some of the world's strictest lockdown measures over the last two years of the pandemic.

With the entry denial, Djokovic chances of defending his title are now in jeopardy.

The 20-times major winner received some support late on Wednesday from Serbian President Aleksander Vucic.

"Serbia is doing everything to see that the harassment of Novak Djokovic is brought to an end immediately," Vucic said.

Morrison says 'rules are rules'

After the decision was announced on Thursday, Prime Minister Morrison said on Twitter that "rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders."

"There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever," Morrison had told a news conference on Wednesday.

