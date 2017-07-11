Novak Djokovic: Australian court orders release from detention

Novak Djokovic has won his right to stay in Australia after a judge ruled in his favor on Monday, finding the government's decision to revoke his visa "unreasonable."

Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly ordered the government to release Djokovic from Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of the ruling, and return his passport and other travel documents to him.

The ruling rekindles the world tennis number one's hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

However, the court was told Australia's immigration minister has reserved the right to exercise ministerial power to revoke Djokovic's visa. This would result in him being banned for three years.

Why was Djokovic held at an immigration facility?

The Serbian tennis player had been held been in immigration detention in Melbourne alongside long-term asylum seeker detainees since Thursday.

Border authorities had questioned the legitimacy of his exemption from having to be fully vaccinated to enter the country, something the government argued in court on Monday.

Djokovic's vaccine skepticism has been in the public eye since April 2020, when he expressed an unwillingness to be jabbed, almost eight months before doses were rolled out to the public and just a few weeks into the pandemic.

Australia, and Melbourne in particular, has witnessed some of the strictest lockdowns over the last two years, in order to ward off the virus.

Over 90% of Melbourne's 5 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated.

Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them registered in the past week, as the omicron variant ripped through most of the country driving up hospitalization numbers and putting a strain on supply chains.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.