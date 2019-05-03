 Notre Dame restoration law will preserve monument′s design | News | DW | 28.05.2019

News

Notre Dame restoration law will preserve monument's design

The French government has passed a law regulating the restoration of the Paris cathedral. It called for work to be completed swiftly while preserving the building's French-Gothic appearance as it was before the fire.

The Notre Dame in Paris seen in March, 2019

The French Senate on Monday enacted a law that will regulate the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral, after lawmakers reportedly negotiated for hours over how to finance and organize the reconstruction.

The bill ended up including an addendum specifying that the cathedral is to be renovated preserving the "last-known visual condition" of the monument, including the spire.

Read more: Reconstructing Notre Dame: All options open

After a fire destroyed most of the cathedral's roof and toppled its spire on April 15, the French government announced an international competition to replace the destroyed spire with a "contemporary architectural statement."

The reconstruction of the Notre Dame has been divided between traditionalists, who want the cathedral returned to its original state, and modernists, who want to see the cathedral take a new form.

According to French media, almost a dozen architects submitted proposals, including a glass spire or a beam of light shooting into the sky. A swimming pool was even pitched by one Swedish architecture firm. 

Notre Dame's spire was restored in the 19th century by Eugene Viollet le Duc, after its earlier medieval spire was demolished in the 18th century. 

An artists rendition of the Notre Dame with a glass spire

Some architects have called for the Notre Dame to be modernized

A new look for Notre Dame? 

According to an opinion poll published in April, most respondents said they want the cathedral to be rebuilt exactly as it was before the blaze. French President Emmanuel Macron had pledged that the Notre Dame would be rebuilt by 2024, in time for the Olympic Games in Paris. 

In a statement released after the bill was passed, senators said that the reconstruction site at the cathedral would have to be "exemplary." The law also calls for setting up a public body run by the French Culture Ministry to organize financing and workflow. 

Read more: France's Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral within 5 years

The law's draft bill, which was approved earlier in May, drew controversy because of its ambitious time frame that also removed bureaucratic hurdles, which some critics suggest may potentially endanger the historic structure.

The AFP news agency reported that nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion) has been donated or pledged for Notre Dame's reconstruction, with experts estimating that the total coast could amount to €700 million. 

Watch video 02:43

France announces architectural competition for new spire

wmr/rc (AFP,dpa, KNA)

 

Reconstructing Notre Dame: All options open

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that Notre Dame will be rebuilt within 5 years, and donations are pouring in. But how realistic is this? DW spoke with church construction expert Thomas Eissing to find out. (22.04.2019)  

France's Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral within 5 years

The French president has announced a funding campaign to rebuild Notre Dame after it was partially gutted in a fire. A crane and a delivery of timber have already arrived, with a view to starting the restoration quickly. (16.04.2019)  

Inside Europe: The skills needed to rebuild Notre Dame 03.05.2019

France's President Emmanuel Macron says Notre Dame Cathedral, gutted by fire,will be rebuilt in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He can count on master craftsmen called 'companions', whose apprenticeships in carpentry or roof-tiling, for example, stretch back to the men who built Europe's Cathedrals in the Middle Ages. John Laurenson reports from Champs-sur-Marne on keeping the old skills alive.

Reconstructing Notre Dame: All options open 22.04.2019

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that Notre Dame will be rebuilt within 5 years, and donations are pouring in. But how realistic is this? DW spoke with church construction expert Thomas Eissing to find out.

Notre Dame: Restoring a Gothic treasure 16.04.2019

French president Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild Notre Dame within five years. Lisa Reilly, a historian of medieval architecture, says it is difficult to know whether that deadline is realistic when the true extent of the damage to the cathedral is still unknown.

