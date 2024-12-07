Notre Dame: Paris awaits reopening of historic cathedral

Notre Dame: Paris awaits reopening of historic cathedralPublished December 7, 2024last updated December 7, 2024
What you need to know
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called Notre Dame's reopening "a jolt of hope," will address hundreds of people in the newly restored cathedral on Saturday.
US President-elect Donald Trump, America's first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Prince William will be among the 1,500 guests attending the reopening celebration.
Pianist Lang Lang, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and soprano Pretty Yende are among the artists slated to perform at the ceremony, which will be led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.
Follow the latest on the Notre Dame reopening ceremony below:
Macron to host Trump, Zelenskyy trilateral meeting, Elysee says
French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting between US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Elysee announced on Saturday.
The meeting comes as both leaders are in Paris to attend the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.
Trump met with Macron earlier on Saturday, and Zelenskyy was scheduled to join them shortly, the French AFP news agency cited an unnamed source as saying.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Paris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.
He is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday (1600 UTC).
Macron is also set to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump an hour before discussions with Zelenskyy.
During his election campaign, Trump cast doubt on US military aid to Ukraine and called for a swift negotiated settlement with Russia.
"We expect a good decision from today's meeting with Macron," the French AFP news agency quoted a Ukrainian delegation source as saying, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Paris awaits 'jolt of hope'
The time for the reopening of Notre Dame de Paris has finally come, and there's a sense of excitement in the air in the French capital.
“Paris without Notre Dame is just not Paris — it's really touching to see it reopen," one Parisian lady told DW, beaming with joy, as she was walking along the Seine riverbank, not far from the monument.
Starting on Saturday morning, people began taking up places in the front rows of what the authorities are calling "boxes" — fenced-off areas around Notre Dame with space for some 40,000 people.
The spectators will be able to watch tonight's ceremony on giant screens put up along the Seine.
A large area around the 800-year-old monument has been cordoned off with a heavy security perimeter in place, similar to the buffer zone set up during this year's Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games.
President Emmanuel Macron is hoping Saturday's event will be similar to the Olympics in another way, with the French capital turning into a bubble of happiness during the summer.
Macron, during a televised speech on Thursday night, said he hoped the Notre Dame ceremony would also bring about a "jolt of hope."
That's something France desperately needs after opposition parliamentarians this week ousted its government over the vote for the 2025 budget. The move has thrown the country into political and economic uncertainty and brought additional turmoil to Europe in times of international conflict and divisions.
Wars are raging in Ukraine and the Middle East. And with Trump soon back at the White House, trade wars are likely to gain speed.
Tonight's ceremony won't solve these issues. But at least, it'll be a moment of respite.
Notre Dame Cathedral reopens after five years
The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to reopen its doors on Saturday for the first time in five years.
The 861-year-old cathedral was nearly destroyed in a devastating fire in April 2019.
Over €840 million ($888 million) was raised in donations in the aftermath of the fire to restore the monument.
Authorities said the opening ceremony would be held inside the structure due to a forecast of strong winds.
According to the Elysee Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump for bilateral talks on Saturday afternoon and will also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day.
Both are among the thousands of guests expected to attend the ceremony.
Pianist Lang Lang, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and soprano Pretty Yende are among the artists slated to perform in the ceremony, which will be led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.
sdi/rmt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)