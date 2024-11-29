  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CultureFrance

Notre Dame: Macron takes first look inside rebuilt cathedral

November 29, 2024

France has given the world a first look inside the restored Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, more than five years after the fire that ravaged the interior of the heritage landmark.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nYft
Inside the Notre Dame cathedral
The world got its first glimpse inside the restored Notre Dame on FridayImage: Christophe Petit Tesson/AP Photo/picture alliance

After more than five years of reconstruction work, Notre Dame cathedral offered its new self to the world on Friday. 

French President Emmanuel Macron was guided around the world-famous monument in a tour that was broadcast live on television.

"Sublime," said a visibly pleased Macron.

He added that the restored building, clean of weather and soot pollution, was "much more welcoming."

French President Emmanuel Macron touring Notre Dame
French President Emmanuel Macron has championed the reconstruction of the cathedralImage: Christophe Petit Tesson/AP Photo/picture alliance

Rebuilt soaring ceilings and creamy, new stonework erased somber memories of its devastating fire in 2019.

The some 850-year-old cathedral will welcome back visitors and worshippers over the December 7-8 weekend following a sometimes-challenging restoration since the 2019 fire.

The interior of the restored Notre Dame
Some 1,300 workers waited for the French president to tour Notre DameImage: Christophe Petit Tesson/AP Photo/picture alliance

Macron overwhelmed

"This is overwhelming," Macron said as he took an extensive tour along with his wife Brigitte and some officials.

The French president shook hands with many of the craftsmen who had helped reconstruct the structure.

"It was an exceptional renovation project," said stone-carver Samir Abbas, who waited alongside 1,300 other workers for Macron's arrival.

The restored ceiling and stained glass windows of Notre Dame
Macron described the restored interior as 'sublime'Image: Stephane de Sakutin/AP Photo/picture alliance

The "building site of the century" was a "challenge that many considered insane," Macron said ahead of his visit on Friday.

Notre Dame will reopen its doors next week to tourists as well as Catholic worshippers.

The symbolic building expects to welcome some 15 million visitors annually.

Emmanuel Macron and Brigette Macron at Notre Dame
The French president was accompanied by his wife, Brigette, and Archbishop Laurent UlrichImage: Christophe Petit Tesson/AP Photo/picture alliance

"We are very eager to welcome the whole world under the roof of our cathedral," the archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, said on the cathedral's website.

"On the night of April 15, hundreds of thousands of people committed themselves to what then seemed an impossible bet: to restore the cathedral and give it back its splendor within the unprecedented deadline of five years."

Notre-Dame in flames in April 2019
Notre Dame in flames in April 2019Image: Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium Agency/ZUMA Press/picture alliance

jsi/zc (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Many tourists stand in front of Sacre Coeur

Which Paris sights are worth seeing?

Which Paris sights are worth seeing?

Everyone has seen the postcards, but what's really worth seeing in Paris? We put the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and Sacre Coeur to the test.
TravelJuly 21, 202405:11 min