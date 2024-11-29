Notre Dame: Macron takes first look inside rebuilt cathedral

France has given the world a first look inside the restored Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, more than five years after the fire that ravaged the interior of the heritage landmark.

After more than five years of reconstruction work, Notre Dame cathedral offered its new self to the world on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron was guided around the world-famous monument in a tour that was broadcast live on television.

"Sublime," said a visibly pleased Macron.

He added that the restored building, clean of weather and soot pollution, was "much more welcoming."

French President Emmanuel Macron has championed the reconstruction of the cathedral Image: Christophe Petit Tesson/AP Photo/picture alliance

Rebuilt soaring ceilings and creamy, new stonework erased somber memories of its devastating fire in 2019.

The some 850-year-old cathedral will welcome back visitors and worshippers over the December 7-8 weekend following a sometimes-challenging restoration since the 2019 fire.

Some 1,300 workers waited for the French president to tour Notre Dame Image: Christophe Petit Tesson/AP Photo/picture alliance

Macron overwhelmed

"This is overwhelming," Macron said as he took an extensive tour along with his wife Brigitte and some officials.

The French president shook hands with many of the craftsmen who had helped reconstruct the structure.

"It was an exceptional renovation project," said stone-carver Samir Abbas, who waited alongside 1,300 other workers for Macron's arrival.

Macron described the restored interior as 'sublime' Image: Stephane de Sakutin/AP Photo/picture alliance

The "building site of the century" was a "challenge that many considered insane," Macron said ahead of his visit on Friday.

Notre Dame will reopen its doors next week to tourists as well as Catholic worshippers.

The symbolic building expects to welcome some 15 million visitors annually.

The French president was accompanied by his wife, Brigette, and Archbishop Laurent Ulrich Image: Christophe Petit Tesson/AP Photo/picture alliance

"We are very eager to welcome the whole world under the roof of our cathedral," the archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, said on the cathedral's website.

"On the night of April 15, hundreds of thousands of people committed themselves to what then seemed an impossible bet: to restore the cathedral and give it back its splendor within the unprecedented deadline of five years."

Notre Dame in flames in April 2019 Image: Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium Agency/ZUMA Press/picture alliance

jsi/zc (AFP, AP)