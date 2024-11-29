Notre Dame: Macron takes first look inside rebuilt cathedral

Notre Dame: Macron takes first look inside rebuilt cathedralNovember 29, 2024
Advertisement
After more than five years of reconstruction work, Notre Dame cathedral offered its new self to the world on Friday.
Rebuilt soaring ceilings and creamy, new stonework erased somber memories of its devastating fire in 2019.
The 850-year-old cathedral will welcome back visitors and worshippers over the December 7-8 weekend following a sometimes-challenging restoration since the 2019 fire.
Images broadcast live of a site visit by French President Emmanuel Macron showed the inside of the iconic cathedral.
More to follow...
jsi/zc (AFP, AP)