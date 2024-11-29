Notre Dame: Macron takes first look inside rebuilt cathedral

France has given the world a first look inside the restored Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, over five years after the fire that ravaged the interior of the heritage landmark.

After more than five years of reconstruction work, Notre Dame cathedral offered its new self to the world on Friday.

Rebuilt soaring ceilings and creamy, new stonework erased somber memories of its devastating fire in 2019.

The 850-year-old cathedral will welcome back visitors and worshippers over the December 7-8 weekend following a sometimes-challenging restoration since the 2019 fire.

Images broadcast live of a site visit by French President Emmanuel Macron showed the inside of the iconic cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron has championed the reconstruction of the cathedral Image: Christophe Petit Tesson/AP Photo/picture alliance

More to follow...

