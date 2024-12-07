Notre Dame: Historic Paris cathedral formally reopens

12/07/2024 December 7, 2024 Macron expresses 'gratitude of French nation' for rapid renovation

Speaking before the liturgy began, President Macron said he wanted to first express the "gratitude of the French nation" to those who had worked to restore the 12th century building.

"We must treasure this lesson of fragility, humility and will, and never forget how much each person counts, and how the greatness of this cathedral is inseparable from the work of all," he said.

Macron spoke of the building's central place in France and Paris' history, and in French culture, for instance citing Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at length.

He lauded the speed and quality of restoration work that he said some thought unfeasible after the fire.

"We have rediscovered what great nations were capable of: realizing the impossible," Macron said.

He also said the cathedral served as a "pleasant metaphor" for the modern French nation and its values like fraternity.

"Notre Dame tells us that our dreams, even the most audacious, are only possible with the will of each and the engagement of all. Our cathedral reminds us that we are the inheritors of a past that is greater than us, which can disappear on any day," he said.

"This evening, together, we can share in the joy and the pride," he said at the conclusion of his speech. "Long live Notre Dame de Paris, long live the republic, long live France."