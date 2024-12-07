Notre Dame: Historic Paris cathedral formally reopens

12/07/2024 December 7, 2024 Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron meet at Elysee Palace

The three leaders met on the sidelines of the Notre Dame opening ceremony Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Zelenskyy and Trump met while visiting French President Macron at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, ahead of attending the Notre Dame opening ceremony.

The three leaders posed for a picture before the meeting.

Zelenskyy called the meeting "good and productive" on social media.

"We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace," he said in a post on X.

Reacting to the discussions, Macron wrote on social media: "Let us continue our joint efforts for peace and security."

The three leaders then headed out of the palace, as the ceremony was due to start.

The Paris visit is Trump's first international trip since he won the presidential election last month. He met with Macron first, before they were joined by Zelenskyy.

"We had a good time together and we had a lot of success, really great success," said the president-elect of his meeting with Macron. "It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now, and we'll be talking about that."

The visit comes as NATO allies try to learn more about Trump's likely stance on the war in Ukraine after his inauguration on January 20, after he repeatedly called for a rapid end to the conflict on the campaign trail.