  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US election 2024Paris OlympicsIsrael-Hamas
HistoryFrance

Notre-Dame de Paris - The age of the builders, Part 2

July 24, 2024

Images of flames devouring the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019 shocked the world. A detailed two-part documentary featuring video and 3-D animation unveils some of the secrets of the famous church.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ih7h

The film looks back on how, with courage and ingenuity, the structure's creators and craftsmen developed a new style that changed ecclesiastical architecture in France and Europe. Built between 1163 and 1345, the cathedral was one of the first Gothic churches in medieval France. The documentary focuses on the master builders - their vision, the risks they faced, project setbacks and successes - while blending in genuine video material that sheds light on historical and technical details. It examines the famed rose window and how it was created, as well as the cathedral's iconic gargoyles. Victor Hugo's novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" was published in 1831, giving the church a place in world literature. The two-part documentary pays homage to the world-famous, much-loved cathedral.

Skip next section More on History from Europe

More on History from Europe

Doku Plan KW 23 Operation Overload

D-Day and the tremendous cost of victory

“Operation Overlord” is recorded for posterity as a success story.
HistoryJune 5, 202442:34 min
Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks into a DW microphone in Auschwitz

Holocaust remembrance vital as antisemitism rises in Europe

Nearly eight decades after the end of World War II, antisemitism in Europe is on the rise again.
HistoryJanuary 23, 202402:47 min
Two people dressed as knights fight in a mock battle

Medieval fighting enthusiasts face off in Spain

Dressed and armed as knights, teams of men and women compete in battle in Castile, Spain.
HistoryMarch 14, 202305:03 min
Skip next section More on History from around the world

More on History from around the world

external

South Africa: Winning the fight against apartheid

Thirty years after the end of apartheid, Albie Sachs looks back at his lifelong struggle for dignity — with gratitude.
HistoryApril 25, 202404:41 min
external

Why Togo was not a German "model colony"

We explore how people in German Togoland suffered punitive expeditions and subjugation to benefit German imperialism.
HistoryMarch 7, 202401:29 min
DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The 77 Percent takes a closer look at Germany's brutal colonial rule in Africa and asks how it affects young people.
HistoryMarch 6, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm