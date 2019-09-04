 Not so aloof: Cats capable of strong bonds with humans | News | DW | 24.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Not so aloof: Cats capable of strong bonds with humans

A new study shows that cats are just as capable of forming bonds with their human caregivers as dogs and children. The study from Oregon State University explains why cats often appear so haughty.

Kittens (picture-alliance/F. Herrmann)

Pet cats are capable of bonds with their owners to equal those formed by dogs and even children, according to a new study.

Academics at Oregon State University researched what they call the "non-canine-specific mechanisms" which explain "cross-species attachment."

"In both dogs and cats, attachment to humans may represent an adaptation of the offspring-caretaker bond," said Kristyn Vitale, one of the researchers at the Human-Animal Interaction Lab in Oregon, USA.

Read more: Can a new pet save Boris Johnson?

"Our study indicates that when cats live in a state of dependency with a human, that attachment behavior is flexible and the majority of cats use humans as a source of comfort."

'Similar to infants and dogs'

In the study, a researcher spent two minutes in a new room with a cat before leaving the creature alone for two minutes, and then returned for a further two minutes.

The study showed that cats with secure attachment to their owners showed fewer signs of stress when the human care-giver returned. Cats with insecure attachment showed signs of stress when the owner returned.

The study found that in both kittens and adult cats, over 60% of felines demonstrated secure attachment levels.

This level of attachment is almost exactly the same as has been recorded in similar studies in infants and dogs. There was also no significant difference noted between the behavior of kittens and cats.

This indicates that cats are just as capable as dogs in forming close bonds with humans.

"Cats that are insecure can be likely to run and hide or seem to act aloof," Vitale commented.

According to research by petworld.net, cats are the most popular pet in Germany, with 14.8 million of them living in 23% of households. Dogs, meanwhile, took second place, with 9.4 million canines living in 19% of German houses. 

  • Boris Johnson's new dog being carried across the street (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lipinski)

    Politicians and their pets

    Boris Johnson's Dilyn

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new dog moved into Downing Street this week, after being adopted from a pet shelter. The Jack Russell-cross pup's name is called Dilyn, which is Welsh for "follow" — a tip of the hat to the part of the UK where the 15-week-old puppy was born.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) and Turkmenistan President Berdymukhammedov with puppy in 2017 (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/A. Druzhinin)

    Politicians and their pets

    Vladimir Putin's Verney

    Russian President Vladimir Putin was gifted an alabai puppy called Verney by Turkmenistan President Berdymukhammedov (l) in 2017. Putin is a well-known dog lover, but has been shown with a host of other creatures, from polar bears to Siberian tigers. "He knows that they are great for photo opportunities," political science professor Burdett Loomis once told the Washington Post.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin and dog during a meeting (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/S. Chirikov)

    Politicians and their pets

    Putin's other pooch

    But another of Putin's dogs, the black lab Koni, worked against him in 2007. The Russian leader let the hound wander around during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "The dog does not bother you, does she? She's a friendly dog and I'm sure she will behave herself," Putin said during the talk. A true faux pas as the German chancellor is terrified of dogs after being bitten in 1995.

  • Former US President Barack Obama playing with his dog on the White House lawn

    Politicians and their pets

    Barack Obama's Bo

    A real pro at making the most of photographic moments is former US President Barack Obama. The charismatic leader grabbed people's attention at nearly any event, but the Obama family's dog, Bo, was also known to steal the show in the media.

  • Former US President George W. Bush with his dog Barney (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Larson) and a saluting soldier

    Politicians and their pets

    George W. Bush's Barney

    Former US President George W. Bush's terrier Barney was famous enough to have have his own page on the White House's website. US media often showed Barney (here, in a more somber image) racing across the White House lawn, with the former president smiling broadly as he tried to keep up with his pet.

  • Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder with wife Doris Schröder-Köpf and terrier Holly (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Politicians and their pets

    The Schröder's Holly

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, shown with his then wife and likewise politician Doris Schröder-Köpf, made for a pretty family back in 2003 along with border terrier Holly. Holly, once known as the "First Dog," was with the family for 14 years, but died of cancer in 2017, with Doris reporting the passing on Facebook.

  • Frankreich | Präsident Macron mit Hund Nemo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Jocard)

    Politicians and their pets

    Emmanuel Macron's Nemo

    French President Emmanuel Macron is known to ease his woes through the comfort of his dog Nemo, shown here in 2017. Like Boris Johnson, Macron acquired his Labrador-Griffon cross dog from an animal shelter. The name is a tribute to Captain Nemo, commander of the Nautilus submarine in the Jules Verne classic "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" — Macron is reportedly a fan of the book.

  • Queen Elizabeth II stooping to greet dog (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Politicians and their pets

    The Queen's hounds

    Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most famous people in the world, but nearly equally famous are the dogs that surrounded her through much of her royal life. The corgi breed has always been dear to her heart, as the then Princess received her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday. But the Queen (shown here in 1998) also had other dogs, including cocker spaniels and dorgis.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


DW recommends

Can a new pet save Boris Johnson?

At the height of Brexit drama, the UK prime minister made an important decision: to adopt a puppy from an animal shelter. There may be more to his move than meets the eye. (04.09.2019)  

10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

Could you name 10 off the top of your head? DW walks you through some breeds whose origins are very much German, even if their names might suggest otherwise. They've since become famous around the world. (21.03.2018)  

Black panther spotted prowling French rooftops

A black panther that was seen roaming rooftops near the French city of Lille has been captured. The juvenile big cat appeared to have escaped from a private home. (19.09.2019)  

Wolf reportedly bites man in German cemetery

A man says he was bitten on the hand by a wolf while fixing a fence at a cemetery in northern Germany. Once extinct and now resurgent in Germany, wolves were already a political hot potato before the apparent attack. (28.11.2018)  

Politicians and their pets

Politicians have been known to make savvy use of pets for political favor, particularly when in a tight spot. But the furry critters are known to convey the more human side of world leaders even in the best of times. (04.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Europe’s Canine Black Market  

Related content

UK | Downing Street dog - Jack-Russell-Welpe von Premier Johnson

Can a new pet save Boris Johnson? 04.09.2019

At the height of Brexit drama, the UK prime minister made an important decision: to adopt a puppy from an animal shelter. There may be more to his move than meets the eye.

Haustiere bei der Therapie

Spectrum: Change yourself 03.09.2019

A new romantic partner changes everything, doesn’t it? Not according to a study on Germans. Also, a streaming platform under fire, and what the sound of dogs, cats, and heroic music does to you.

Frankreich Ein Panther auf einem Hausdach

Black panther stolen from zoo after rooftop rescue in France 24.09.2019

A black panther that was rescued last week after being spotted prowling the rooftops of a town in the north of France has been stolen from the zoo. The owner is still at large.

Advertisement