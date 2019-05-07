 ′Not an option′ to charge president with crime, says special counsel Robert Mueller | News | DW | 29.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Not an option' to charge president with crime, says special counsel Robert Mueller

US special counsel Mueller has said his office did not determine whether President Trump committed a crime. Mueller did say there had been a systematic attempt to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington DC (Reuters/J. Bourg)

US special counsel Robert Mueller made his first, and likely last, statement on his team's report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election Wednesday.

Read more: Opinion: We don't need the Mueller report

Mueller said he chose to address the public because his investigation was complete and the special counsel's office was being shut down. He also announced that he will retire from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to return to private life.

Speaking alone at the DOJ, Mueller said: "It is important that the written report speaks for itself."

Mueller then described the scope of his office's report and the necessity of the investigation.

  • Donald Trump talks with a beauty contestant in Moscow.

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    2013: Mr. Trump goes to Russia

    June 18, 2013. Donald Trump tweeted: "The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9. A big deal that will bring our countries together!" He later added: "Do you think Putin will be going - if so, will he become my new best friend?" October 17, 2013 Trump tells chat show host David Letterman he has conducted "a lot of business with the Russians."

  • Cyberattacks are a key factor in the Russia allegations.

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    September 2015: Hacking allegations raised

    An FBI agent tells a tech-support contractor at the Democratic National Committee it may have been hacked. On May 18, 2016, James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, says there were "some indications" of cyberattacks aimed at the presidential campaigns. On June 14, 2016 the DNC announces it had been the victim of an attack by Russian hackers.

  • Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kisljak in Washington

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 20, 2016: Kislyak enters the picture

    Senator Jeff Sessions — an early Trump endorser who led his national security advisory committee — meets Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a group of other ambassadors at a Republican National Convention event.

  • Wikileaks chief Julian Assange

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 22, 2016: Assange thickens the plot

    Julian Assange's WikiLeaks publishes 20,000 emails stolen from the DNC, appearing to show a preference for Hillary Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders.

  • USA FBI chief James Comey

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 25, 2016: Cometh the hour, Comey the man

    The FBI announces it is investigating the DNC hack saying "a compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously."

  • USA President Donald Trump

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 8, 2016: Trump elected

    Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. On November 9, the Russian parliament burst into applause at the news.

  • Russian politician Sergej Rybakow

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 10, 2016: Team Trump denies Russia link

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov says there "were contacts" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the election campaign. The Trump campaign issues a firm denial.

  • General Michael Flynn, US National Security Adviser.

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 18, 2016: Flynn appointed

    Trump names General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The former Defense Intelligence Agency chief was a top foreign policy adviser in Trump's campaign. Flynn resigned in February after failing to disclose full details of his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

  • Ex-acting attorney general Sally Yates

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    January 26, 2017: Yates - 'The center cannot hold'

    Acting Attorney General Sally Yates tells White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn made false statements regarding his calls with Kislyak. On January 30, Trump fires Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban, which was later blocked by federal courts.

  • US attorney general, Jeff Sessions

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself

    Trump says he has "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions announces he will recuse himself from any investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • ex-head of the FBI James Comey

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 20, 2017: FBI examines Trump-Kremlin links

    FBI Director James Comey confirms before the House Select Committee on Intelligence that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • Donald Trump and James Comey

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    May 9, 2017: Trump sacks Comey

    In a letter announcing the termination, Trump writes: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    May 17, 2017: Mueller appointed special counsel

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appoints former FBI Director Robert Mueller to look into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    August 2017: FBI seizes documents from Manafort

    Shortly after Mueller convenes a grand jury for the investigation, the FBI seizes documents from one of Paul Manafort's properties as part of a raid for Mueller's probe. The former Trump campaigner manager stepped down in August 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine's former pro-Russian government.

  • Donald Trump Jr. (picture alliance/AP Photo/K. Willens)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    September 2017: Trump Jr.'s talks to Senate committee

    Donald Trump Jr. tells the Senate Judiciary Committee he has not colluded with a foreign government. The closed-door interview relates to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, which was also attended by his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr.’s emails, however, suggest the meeting was supposed to produce dirt on Clinton.

  • Facebook and Twitter logos on a screen (picture-alliance/dpa/Lei)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    October 2017: Internet giants allege Russian interference

    Facebook, Twitter and Google reportedly tell US media they have evidence that Russian operatives exploited platforms to spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. The three companies are appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee in November 2017.

  • US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (picture alliance/UPI Photo/newscom/D. Silpa)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 2018: Trump and Putin meet in Helsinki

    Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki for their first-ever summit. During the trip, Trump publically contradicts the findings of US intelligence agencies who concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (picture-alliance/AP/A. Brandon)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 8, 2018: Sessions resigns as attorney general

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns from his post, under reported pressure from Trump. The president then appoints a critic of the Mueller probe as his successor, but later nominates William Barr to be the next attorney general in December 2018.

  • Michael Cohen (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 29, 2018: Former Trump lawyer pleads guilty

    Trump's former long-time personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleads guilty to lying to Congress about discussions in 2016 on plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The FBI raided his home earlier that year in April. He would later be sentenced to three years in prison. In 2019, he tells Congress that Trump is a "racist" and a "con man."

  • Roger Stone (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/L. Sladky)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    January 2019: Trump associate Roger Stone arrested

    Roger Stone, a longtime Trump associate and Republican operative, is arrested at his home in Florida for lying to Congress about having advance knowledge of plans by WikiLeaks to release emails from the Democratic Party that US officials say were stolen by Russia.

  • Paul Manafort sits in court in Alexandria, Virginia (picture-alliance/AP/D. Verkouteren)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 13, 2019: Manafort sentenced to prison

    Manafort is found guilty of conspiracy charges and handed an additional sentence, bringing his total prison sentence to 7.5 years. In August 2018, a court in Virginia found him guilty of eight charges, including tax and bank fraud. He also pleaded guilty to two conspiracy counts.

  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller (picture-alliance/AP/C. Dharapak)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 22, 2019: Mueller ends Russia probe

    Special counsel Robert Mueller submits a confidential 448-page report on the findings of his investigation to the US Justice Department. The main conclusions of the report are made public when they are given to Congress. A redacted version of the report is released to the public on April 18, though Democrats call for the full report to be released.

  • Donald Trump in front of Air Force One

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 24, 2019: Trump declares 'exoneration'

    The final report concluded that no one involved in Trump's 2016 election campaign colluded with Russia. Attorney General William Barr said the report provided no evidence that Trump obstructed justice, but stopped short of fully exonerating the president. Reacting to the findings, Trump described the probe as an "illegal take-down that failed," and said there was "complete and total exoneration."

  • US Attorney General William Barr appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee (Getty Images/A. Wong)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    May 1, 2019: Barr testifies

    In late March, Mueller writes a letter expressing concerns over the way Barr portrayed his report. The attorney general says the special counsel's letter was "a bit snitty" while testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in May. Barr then cancels a subsequent appearance before the House Judicial Committee, citing "unprecedented and unnecessary" hearing conditions.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier, Jo Harper, Kathleen Schuster


Obstruction: 'A matter of paramount importance'

Speaking of the second volume of the 448-page report, Mueller said the issue of obstruction of justice was a "matter of paramount importance."

There has been much speculation about the president's role in attempting to impede Mueller's investigation. Such speculation will not be tamped down by Mueller's statement. Especially due to the fact that he said longstanding DOJ policy prohibited his office from indicting a sitting president.

"Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider," said Mueller. He also noted that his team refrained from making any criminal accusations out of a sense of fairness, suggesting that Congress would have to take any further steps.

Watch video 01:14

Mueller report: US Democrats in no mood to let case rest

No further statements

There has also been speculation that Mueller differed greatly with Attorney General William Barr's summary of the 448-page report, yet he made no mention of that. Instead, he thanked the attorney general for making the report public.

After thanking lawyers and investigators for operating with "the highest integrity," Mueller once again noted that the written report was his testimony and that he would not speak of the president or the report in the future.

Watch video 02:18

US officials release redacted Mueller report

Russian meddling 'deserves the attention of every American'

Before departing the DOJ, Mueller once again underscored the gravity of Russia's meddling, "by reiterating the central allegation of our indictments — that there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election, and that allegation deserves the attention of every American." 

Minutes after Mueller delivered his statement President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce, "The case is closed. Thank you."

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Robert Mueller's US-Russia probe: What you need to know

Special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia has picked up steam. DW takes a look at the recent developments. (10.01.2019)  

Trump: Mueller 'should not testify' before US Congress

Democrats are expected to call Robert Mueller to testify in the US Congress, but Attorney General William Barr has the power to block it. The president's comment puts the White House on a collision course with Congress. (06.05.2019)  

US Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt

A US House of Representatives panel voted to hold the attorney general in contempt for not releasing a full version of the Mueller report. President Trump has used executive privilege to block its publication. (08.05.2019)  

Democrats file subpoena for full Mueller report

The House Judiciary Committee says the report reveals the "culture of lying" at the White House. The committee wants to see the uncensored report before Attorney General Barr testifies before Congress. (20.04.2019)  

Opinion: We don't need the Mueller report

The Mueller report will fuel yet more controversy about Donald Trump and his administration. It also confirms what we already know: This president is not fit for the White House, says DW's Oliver Sallet. (18.04.2019)  

US: 500 ex-prosecutors say Trump should be charged with obstruction

Donald Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller and intimidate witnesses, hundreds of US ex-prosecutors said in a letter. They added that Trump would have faced an obstruction charge if he were not the current president. (07.05.2019)  

A timeline of the Russia investigation

Allegations of collusion with the Kremlin have dogged Team Trump since the 2016 election campaign. DW takes a look at how special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation unfolded. (02.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US officials release redacted Mueller report  

Mueller report: US Democrats in no mood to let case rest  

Related content

USA Mueller Report

US: 500 ex-prosecutors say Trump should be charged with obstruction 07.05.2019

Donald Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller and intimidate witnesses, hundreds of US ex-prosecutors said in a letter. They added that Trump would have faced an obstruction charge if he were not the current president.

USA Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride | Präsident Trump

Trump slams 'bulls---' accusations in Mueller report 19.04.2019

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's long-awaited report detailed embarrassing testimony from several insiders. The president has now railed against the accusations as "total bulls---."

USA Mueller Report

Democrats file subpoena for full Mueller report 20.04.2019

The House Judiciary Committee says the report reveals the "culture of lying" at the White House. The committee wants to see the uncensored report before Attorney General Barr testifies before Congress.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  