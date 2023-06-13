  1. Skip to content
Not a Man, Not a Woman - Agender

30 minutes ago

"At last I feel at home in my body!" These are Robin’s first words after the mastectomy, a complex operation to remove female breasts. "A total liberation," says Robin, who is clearly over the moon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Roxj
Dokumentation " Nicht Mann - nicht Frau - geschlechtslos"
Image: HR
Dokumentation
Image: HR

 

Not that the flat chest now means Robin is a man, for Robin is "agender”. "I’ve decided I’d rather be seen as a man instead of a woman, but I don’t have a gender, there’s no neutral, no third, I simply have no gender,” says Robin. That’s why Robin is choosing not to use pronouns: "he”, "his” or "him” are all out of the question.

 

Dokumentation
Image: HR

Robin’s childhood and youth was punctuated with the realization: I’m not like the others. But for a long time, Robin didn’t know what to do. The breakthrough came at the age of 22. For the first time, Robin met young people identifying as trans or non-binary at a queer gathering. And Robin knew straightaway: I’m like them. Robin’s parents, best friend and partner all reacted positively to the coming-out.

 

Dokumentation
Image: HR

For the partner, it soon becomes clear: His love for Robin is for the person, the gender is irrelevant. The two remain a couple. Right from the outset, Robin took him along on this personal journey of adjustment. First the hormone treatment, which gives Robin a deep voice, facial and body hair, then the mastectomy. "For me, my body and my soul, I’ve definitely arrived, but in society not yet,” says Robin. Awareness and understanding for people who are trans still needs to improve, Robin adds.

 

Dokumentation
Image: HR

Robin works as a volunteer in workshops to inform students and trainees about queer people. "I’ll continue to fight to be accepted as I am, so that I can be this way,” says Robin.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 16.07.2023 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 16.07.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 16.07.2023 – 14:30 UTC 
SUN 16.07.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 17.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 17.07.2023 – 05:02 UTC 
WED 17.07.2023 – 17:30 UTC 


Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 16.07. 2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

