Norwegian WWII drama wins top International Emmy

With television shows made outside of the US like "Squid Game" becoming international hits, this year's 49th annual International Emmy awards were in the spotlight more than usual.

The awards are given to the best television shows produced outside of the United States by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. This year's winners were announced during an in-person ceremony in New York City on November 22, hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji.

"The diversity and geographic spread of tonight's winners demonstrate once again the universal power of great storytelling and performances," said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner of the event.

Indeed, this year's award ceremony was more representative than any in the International Emmy Award's decades-long history, with 24 countries represented among the 44 nominees for 11 awards.

Historical drama 'Atlantic Crossing' crowned best mini-series

The winner of the ceremony's biggest prize — best TV movie or mini-series — was "Atlantic Crossing," a historical drama based on the life of the Crown Princess Märtha of Norway.

The series focuses on Märtha's period in the US as a war refugee following the Nazi invasion of Norway in 1940 — and her interactions with President Franklin Roosevelt.

It features actress Sofie Helin as the young royal. Actor Kyle MacLachlan, famed for his role as Agent Cooper in David Lynch's series "Twin Peaks," plays President Roosevelt.

French comedy 'Call my Agent!' in the spotlight

Best comedy went to the fourth season of the French series "Call my Agent!"which centers on the lives of a ragtag group of employees running a talent agency in Paris.

This year's best comedy, 'Call My Agent!' is already in its fourth season

The show launched on streaming giant Netflix in 2015 and was inspired by the real-life experiences of former agent Dominique Besnehard. The show has also inspired remakes in other countries, according to its producer, Michael Feller.

The success of the show is also thanks in part to Netflix, he told French news agency AFP. "The Netflix broadcast of the four seasons has allowed us, with a production that we could say is local, to be seen in more than 200 territories.”

British talent sweeps ceremony

British actress and playwright Hayley Squires won in the best actress category for her role as Jolene, a single mom working in the adult entertainment industry, in the drama "Adult Material" on Britain's Channel 4.

Squiresalso appeared in the Ken Loach 2016 film "I, Daniel Blake" and was nominated for a BAFTA award for her acting in the film.

Scottish actor David Tennant won best actor for playing the serial killer Dennis Nilsen in 'Des'

The best actor award went to Scotland's David Tennant for his role as narcissistic serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV's mini-series "Des."

The three-part miniseries is based on real-life serial killer of the same name who was arrested in 1983 after it was discovered human remains were clogging the drainage coming from his home. "This show was developed very slowly, sensitively and carefully through the years," he said as he accepted the award remotely, thanking the writers and directors of the show.

Following a dangerous mission

The best drama series went to Israeli production "Tehran," which follows an Iranian-born Mossad agent while she embarks on a mission to disable a nuclear reactor in Tehran.

The cast of 'Tehran' celebrate winning best drama

Best documentary went to "Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice," which was picked up by Netflix, spreading its reach around the world.

It follows the quest of a Thai couple who decide to have their deceased three-year-old daughter's body cryogenically preserved. It won best international feature documentary at Canada's Hot Docs Canadian International Film Festival in 2019.



German former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki presented the International Emmy Directorate Award, a lifetime achievement award, to the director-general of German broadcaster ZDF, journalist Thomas Bellut.



Director of German TV channel ZDF Thomas Bellut received a lifetime achievement award

The winner in the best arts programming category was the documentary film "Kubrick By Kubrick," a co-production by Temps Noir, Telemark and Arte France about the life and work of director Stanley Kubrick.

Meanwhile, best short-form series went to "INSiDE," by New Zealand-based production company Luminous Beast. It tells the story of Rose, a girl starved for social interaction during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences started to honor programming made outside the United States with what they called an "International Award" in 1963, the first international Emmy Awards were held in 1973 in their present format.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor the best in US television programming, were awarded in September.

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity Outstanding drama series: 'The Crown' "The Crown," which follows the life of England's Queen Elizabeth II, is one of the most popular series worldwide — as well as the most expensive Netflix series of all time. It became so influential that the British royal family has even pointed out the differences between the cinematic portrayal and real events. A fifth season is currently in the works.

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity Outstanding comedy: 'Ted Lasso' US football coach Ted Lasso becomes the coach of a moderately successful English Premier League team soccer team, although he has no experience with the sport. Throughout the series, the American has to prove himself in the motherland of European soccer and win over skeptical players and fans. Apple TV+ series offers a feel-good comedy that plays with cultural differences.

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity Best limited series: 'The Queen's Gambit' Beth Harmon wants to become a world champion in a male dominated chess world of the 1950s. Growing up in an orphanage, she struggles with addiction to a mysterious pill, which creates problems while intensifying her obsession with the game. The Netflix miniseries was one of the streaming provider's biggest successes in 2020.

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity Best actress in a drama series: Olivia Colman in 'The Crown' Oscar winner Olivia Colman has been playing Queen Elizabeth II since the third season of "The Crown." At the 73rd Emmy Awards, the British star was both delighted and surprised to receive the award for best leading actress in a drama series.

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity Best actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor in 'The Crown' Colman wasn't the only person involved with "The Crown" to win big this year: Josh O'Connor shines as Prince Charles in the series. His talent was rewarded with the Emmy for best leading actor in a drama. The British up-and-coming star has also appeared in "Peaky Blinders," "God's Own Country" and the BBC miniseries "Les Misérables."

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity Best actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart in 'Hacks' Jean Smart, star of the HBO series "Hacks," took home the award for best comedy lead actress. Rife with black humor, the HBO series focuses on the story between an ageing Las Vegas diva and a young comedy writer.

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity Best actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for best male lead in the comedy series "Ted Lasso." "This show's about families and mentors and teammates, and I wouldn't be here without those things in my life,'' he said while accepting the award.

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity The biggest loser: Diversity The 12 acting Emmys for leading and supporting acting this year all went to white people, thus the sign of more equal rights for minorities that many had hoped for failed to materialize. Some exceptions were Debbie Allen who won the Governor's Award for her work with marginalized youths, and actor Michaela Coel who won for best screenplay in a miniseries ("I May Destroy You"). Author: Philipp Jedicke



Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier