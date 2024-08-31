Norway's Princess Martha Louise marries US 'shaman'

Norwegian princess Martha Louise is tying the knot with US guru Durek Verret, who claims to be able to talk to spirits. The couple has faced criticism over using the title of princess in commercial ventures.

Norway's Princess Martha Louise and US guru Durek Verrett married on Saturday in a private ceremony by the Geiranger Fjord in western Norway.

350 guests are invited to the evening wedding celebration on the third day of festivities. In attendance were Swedish and Norwegian royals, as were numerous media personalities.

Martha Louise is the eldest child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja (front), and her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, is next in line for the throne Image: Cornelius Poppe/NTB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Who are Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett?

Martha Louise, 52, is the eldest child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, who are both 87. The princess is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne.

Her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, 51, is the heir to the throne.

This is Martha Louise's second marriage and she has three daughters from her 2002-2017 marriage to Norwegian author Ari Behn.

Verrett, 49, describes himself as a "sixth-generation shaman" and has claimed to be able to communicate with spirits and ward off diseases.

He has been described as a "conspiracy theorist" by Norwegian news website Nettavisen, and the Dagbladet daily reported in 2019 that the publication of a Norwegian translation of one of his books was canceled after the publisher found it containedmisinformation about the cause of cancer.

The couple first announced their relationship in 2019.

A Netflix team is also said to have secured the film rights for the wedding Image: Heiko Junge/AP Photo/picture alliance

Martha Louise and Verrett sold exclusive image rights of the ceremony and celebration to the British celebrity magazine "Hello!" and the film rights to online streaming service Netflix.

The wedding was not broadcast on television, unlike Martha Louise's first wedding in 2002.

Martha Louise, Verrett face criticism over using royal status

The couple has faced criticism in the past for linking commercial activities to Martha Louise's royal status.

The princess stepped down from royal duties in 2022 in order to focus on her business ventures. She said she and her partner would avoid using her title of princess for commercial purposes.

Earlier this year, Martha Louise labeled bottles of gin with her title and launched the brand in time for her wedding. The label was later changed.

Verrett will become part of Norway's extended royal family, but not part of the core Royal House of Norway and will not receive the title of prince.

Martha Louise also met criticism in 2007 when she said she was clairvoyant and claimed to be able to teach people how to talk to angels.

sdi/lo (dpa, AP, Reuters)