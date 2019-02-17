Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund to dump oil stocks

The Norwegian government said on Friday its $1 trillion asset manager will stop buying oil and gas stocks, depriving the oil and gas industry of investment from the world's biggest sovereign fund.

Oslo insisted the move is based solely on financial considerations and that it does not reflect any particular view of the oil industry's future prospects. Return on the fund's investment in oil and gas stocks fell 9.5 percent last year.

Norway's central bank, which manages the mammoth fund, has long maintained that the move was aimed at reducing the country's exposure to the energy sector. The fund is used to invest the proceeds of the country's oil and gas industry.

"The objective is to reduce the vulnerability of our common wealth to a permanent oil price decline," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Oil and gas stocks represented 5.9 percent of the fund's equity investments at the end of last year, corresponding to nearly $37 billion.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Oil & Gas index drifted lower following the announcement.

Climate activists said the move would prompt other investors to back away from fossil fuels.

More to follow...