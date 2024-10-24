Norway train derails on north coast

According to police, a locomotive and five train carriages of the Arctic Circle Express went off the tracks. Witnesses and initial police assessments suggested a rock slide caused the derailment.

A passenger train running along Norway's northern coast carrying some 55 people derailed on Thursday, killing one and injuring four others.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center of Northern Norway announced the derailment, initially saying that the "extent of the damage" was unclear.

Three helicopters were on their way to the scene of the derailment, the center added.

What do we know about the cause of the derailment?

The Arctic Circle Express derailed on its way from Trondheim to the northern town of Bodoe.

A passenger told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that a rock had hit the train, while police said it was a rock slide which likely caused the derailment.

"There were 55 people on board the train when it derailed," Bent Are Eilertsen, a police official, told the NTB news agency, adding that all passengers had been evacuated from the train.

Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unclear.

Images from the scene of the derailment showed the locomotive and the first of five carriages sliding down an incline next to the track.

Norway's rugged landscape means the country is often hit by landslides.

Initial reports suggest a rock slide caused the derailment Image: Frank Nygård/NRK/NTB/IMAGO

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)