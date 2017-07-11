 Norway: Several people injured in large landslide | News | DW | 30.12.2020

News

Norway: Several people injured in large landslide

The landslide hit the town of Ask in southeastern Norway, according to reports. Over 150 have been evacuated and at least five people have received treatment for injuries.

A car has stopped were the road has been swept away by a landslide in the town of Ask

The landslide struck the town of Ask in Gjerdrum county

A large mud- and land slide hit the town of Ask, the administrative center of Gjerdrum municipality in southeastern Norway, on Wednesday, police and local media said.

Over 150 people were evacuated and at least nine were injured, according to local reports.

The incident also impacted several buildings.

It was not immediately known if there were any people missing, Roger Pettersen, head of the police operation, told reporters.

A helicopter flies above debris from destroyed houses

Helicopters have been deployed to assist people in the affected region

What we know so far:

  • Police were alerted about the landslide around 4 a.m. local time (03:00 UTC)
  • All available emergency resources have been deployed, including helicopters.
  • Police, emergency services, the military and the Red Cross have been sent to assist the rescue effort.
  • The evacuees have been sent to a nearby hotel to be registered and offered assistance.
  • Geologists are also at the scene.
    Destroyed houses are seen in a crater left behind by a landslide in the town of Ask, Gjerdrum county

    Several houses were taken by a landslide in the early hours of December 30

A 'serious' situation

"Police are designating this as a disaster," Pettersen told broadcaster NRK.

Emergency calls had come in from people in the Gjerdrum municipality, home to 5,000 people, saying their whole house was moving, Pettersen said. "So there are dramatic reports and the situation is serious."

"Conditions are challenging. It is dark and the weather is bad," Pettersen said, adding with more daylight expected soon, assessing the situation would be easier.

Prime minister reacts

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg offered her sympathies, saying: "It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts go to everyone affected by the landslide."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

kmm/rt (dpa, AFP)

