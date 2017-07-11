Norway: Several people injured in large landslide

A large mud- and land slide hit the town of Ask, the administrative center of Gjerdrum municipality in southeastern Norway, on Wednesday, police and local media said.

Over 150 people were evacuated and at least nine were injured, according to local reports.

The incident also impacted several buildings.

It was not immediately known if there were any people missing, Roger Pettersen, head of the police operation, told reporters.

Helicopters have been deployed to assist people in the affected region

What we know so far:

Police were alerted about the landslide around 4 a.m. local time (03:00 UTC)

All available emergency resources have been deployed, including helicopters.

Police, emergency services, the military and the Red Cross have been sent to assist the rescue effort.

The evacuees have been sent to a nearby hotel to be registered and offered assistance.

Geologists are also at the scene, assessing the situation. Several houses were taken by a landslide in the early hours of December 30

A 'serious' situation

"Police are designating this as a disaster," Pettersen told broadcaster NRK.

Emergency calls had come in from people in the Gjerdrum municipality, home to 5,000 people, saying their whole house was moving, Pettersen said. "So there are dramatic reports and the situation is serious."

"Conditions are challenging. It is dark and the weather is bad," Pettersen said, adding with more daylight expected soon, assessing the situation would be easier.

Prime minister reacts

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg offered her sympathies, saying: "It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts go to everyone affected by the landslide."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

kmm/rt (dpa, AFP)