Norway: Rescuers lose hope of finding survivors

The three missing victims of the Ask landslide are now presumed to be dead, Norwegian police said on Tuesday, following a six-day search in sub-zero temperatures.

Authorities have recovered seven bodies in recent days, with the three people still unaccounted for bringing the total number of victims to 10.

"It is with great sadness that I must say that we no longer have any hope of finding people alive," said local police chief Ida Melbo Oeystese.

"We have done everything in our power," she added. "Those who died have died relatively quickly."

The landslide hit Ask just days after Christmas

Dog found alive in the debris

The announcement comes after rescuers' hopes were shortly buoyed by the discovery of a dog in the rubble on Monday evening.

The small animal was "in good condition," according to a police spokesman.

Previously, experts speculated that some people might have survived in air pockets after the deadly landslide last Wednesday. However, the prospects for finding survivors grew increasingly dim with every passing day in the bitter cold.

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs would continue to search the area for bodies, the authorities said.

The landslide is considered one of the worst in modern Norwegian history. It destroyed nine houses and left several others on the brink of a newly formed ravine, which now stretches some 700 meters (2,300 feet) and is 300 meters wide.

Norwegian authorities had previously warned against building homes in the area, which is known for having large amounts of quick clay — a type of clay that can shift from solid to liquid form when overstressed.

The recovery effort was paused on Tuesday after another, smaller slide hit the site.

dj/nm (AP, dpa)