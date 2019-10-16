 Norway police shoot man who drove stolen ambulance into people | News | DW | 22.10.2019

News

Norway police shoot man who drove stolen ambulance into people

Norwegian police fired on a man after he drove a stolen ambulance into a group of people. Reports have said two children in a stroller were hit by the hijacked vehicle.

Emergency workers at the scene of the incident.

An armed man stole an ambulance and drove it into several people in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested the man after firing on the vehicle. He was not critically injured.

Police said an elderly couple and a mother pushing two children in a stroller were hit by the hijacked ambulance. The woman and the children were taken to hospital. 

Police would not confirm if it was a deliberate attack, or if anyone had been killed.  

"An armed man stole an ambulance, drove away and hit some people. We got him now," the police spokesman told Reuters. 

Public broadcaster NRK showed video of an ambulance driving in the Torshov neighborhood while several gunshots rang out.

They told local news outlets they were searching for a woman in connection with the incident.

An Oslo University hospital spokesman told Reuters that it was another ambulance that eventually thwarted the hijacker.

"One was hijacked by an armed person with a shotgun. Some minutes later one of our other ambulances managed to stop the hijacked vehicle by crashing into it. Then the police came after the crash and got him," he said.

aw/ng (Reuters, AP, dpa)

