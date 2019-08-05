Norway: One injured in shooting at Oslo mosque

A shooting inside a Mosque in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday has left one person injured, police said.

The shooting occurred at the al-Noor Islamic center in Baerum, a suburb in Oslo.

Police said a suspect had been arrested and there was no indication more people were involved, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported.

"One person is shot. The severity of that person's injuries is unknown. One suspect is arrested. The police are working at the location," Oslo police posted on Twitter.

Police said they had no information about the suspect, other than he was described as "white."

"One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform," Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local paper Budstikka.

More to come ...

law/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.