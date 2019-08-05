 Norway: One injured in shooting at Oslo mosque | News | DW | 10.08.2019

News

Norway: One injured in shooting at Oslo mosque

A person has been injured in a shooting at a mosque in the suburb of Baerum in the Norwegian capital Oslo. Police said a suspect has been arrested.

Mosque in Oslo

A shooting inside a Mosque in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday has left one person injured, police said.

The shooting occurred at the al-Noor Islamic center in Baerum, a suburb in Oslo.

Police said a suspect had been arrested and there was no indication more people were involved, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported.

"One person is shot. The severity of that person's injuries is unknown. One suspect is arrested. The police are working at the location," Oslo police posted on Twitter.

Police said they had no information about the suspect, other than he was described as "white."

"One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform," Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local paper Budstikka.

More to come ...

law/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

