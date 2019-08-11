Norway mosque shooting suspect appears in court

A man held by Norwegian authorities as a suspect in the shooting at the al-Noor Islamic Centre, outside of Oslo, appeared in court on Monday. The 21-year-old is also suspected to have murdered his 17-year-old stepsister.

No one was killed and one person was injured in the attack. Only three people were present at the house of worship when the suspect opened fire and one of the congregants was able to overpower him until police arrived.

"He is exercising his right not to be interrogated," his defense attorney, Unni Fries, told Reuters. "He is not admitting any guilt."

The suspect is said to have held far-right and anti-immigrant views , police said on Sunday.

Police are seeking to hold him on suspicion of murder and for breaching anti-terrorism law by spreading severe fear among the population.

"Prosecutors ask that the suspect is held in full isolation for four weeks, with no access to outside communication, visitors or any news media," the police said in a statement.

"The investigation is still in an early phase and the suspect has not made any statements to the police," it added.

A judge will rule on the prosecutors' request later on Monday, the Oslo District Court said.

If he is found guilty of breaching anti-terrorism laws or for the killing of his stepsister, he would be facing up to 21 years in prison.

