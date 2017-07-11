Norway landslide: 10 still missing after dozens of homes crushed

Rescue efforts continued through the night to find residents missing after Wednesday's landslide in the Norwegian village of Ask, police said on Thursday.

Karianne Knudsen, operations chief in the Ost police district, told local national broadcaster NRK that 10 people remained uncontactable and that a total of 31 housing units and nine buildings had collapsed, several of which caved-in hours after the landslide struck.

"We are still hopeful about finding people and saving lives," chief of police operations Dags Andre Sylju told local media. "Time has been key during the whole rescue operation. The longer it goes on, the worse the odds become."

Huge crater left behind

The earthfall hit the town of Ask, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Oslo, early on Wednesday morning. Estimated to be 700 meters (2300 ft) long and 300 meters wide, the landslide created a huge crater.

Officials said at least 10 people were injured, one critically and more than a thousand residents have been evacuated.

Local police announced on Twitter that the "search has continued through the night with the use of drones and helicopters. Listening and observation posts were also set up … The weather conditions in the area are still challenging."

Operation zone still too dangerous

Officials said the search was impeded by unstable ground and continued snowfall — as well as drones and helicopters, search dogs were brought in to assist.

Sylju told NRK that the canines were being lowered into "buildings which are considered safe to enter."

"The biggest challenge is that we can't get into the area itself … it's simply too dangerous."

Giving a further update on Thursday morning to broadcaster TV2, Sylju said: "We tried lowering a military rescuer and a police dog handler down into some buildings in the vicinity. That, unfortunately, didn't result in any findings."

Several houses were destroyed in the immediate aftermath of the landslide

No phone contact

NRK reported that police had asked relatives not to attempt to make contact with missing individuals as this may drain their phone batteries.

They also asked locals in the surrounding district of Gjerdrum to forego fireworks displays this New Year's Eve as they may interfere with the rescue operation.

The earthfall is considered to have been caused by so-called quick clay which may have been shifted by heavy rain in previous days.