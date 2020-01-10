Norway government collapses over IS spouse repatriation spat

Norway's right-wing Progress Party pulled out of the governing coalition on Monday after the government chose to repatriate a woman charged with supporting terrorist groups while she was in Syria.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen announced the move at a press conference, saying that it had become too difficult to get enough of her populist party's policies through government.

"I brought us into government, and I'm now bringing the party out," Jensen told a news conference.

Last week, Norway's cabinet decided to allow the woman to return to Norway with her two children so that one of them could receive medical treatment. The woman, who left Norway in 2013, was arrested upon her return on suspicion of being a member of the militant "Islamic State" (IS) group.

The Progress Party offered to help the woman's children, but sought to block the government from providing assistance to adults seeking to return to Norway after marrying foreign fighters or joining Islamist groups abroad.

rs/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)