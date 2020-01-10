Norway government collapses over IS spouse repatriation spat

Norway's right-wing Progress Party pulled out of the governing coalition on Monday after the government chose to repatriate a woman charged with supporting terrorist groups while she was in Syria.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen announced the move at a press conference, saying that it had become too difficult to get enough of her populist party's policies through government.

"I brought us into government, and I'm now bringing the party out," Jensen told a news conference.

More to come...

