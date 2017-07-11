Norway: Dozens arrested in violent protest at Iranian Embassy

Police in Norway's capital, Oslo, arrested 90 people on Thursday, following violent clashes outside the Iranian Embassy. Two people sustained minor injuries during the tumult.

The incident took place when several dozen people gathered outside the embassy to protest the death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was detained by morality police in Tehran for not wearing a headscarf and later died in custody.

Several of the people outside the embassy draped themselves in the Kurdish flag. Protesters shouted: "Woman, Life, Freedom!" and "Long Live Kurdistan!" It is not known who organized the event.

It's unclear who called the protest, where people shouted in Kurdish outside the embassy

Police deploy tear gas

Police say several protesters were behaving violently and aggressively and attempted to enter the building. Others threw objects at police or hit them with sticks.

Authorities say they quickly brought the chaos "under control" after a large contingent of officers were dispatched to the scene. Witnesses say police used tear gas on protesters after they came under attack.

The clash came one day after Iranian forces shelled a Kurdish settlement in northern Iraq. Iranian authorities say they targeted armed separatists fomenting protest in Tehran.

Iran has suffered 12 nights of protests. These began in Tehran as an expression of outrage over Masha Amini's death on September 16, but have since spread to other cities and morphed to become squarely directed at the country's strict Islamist system as a whole.

A clampdown by Iranian police and security forces has led to mass arrests and the death of more than 70 people.

Arrests and deaths mount in Iran protests

js/jcg (AFP, AP, dpa)