Norway: Bow and arrow attack leaves several dead

A man wielding a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a few others near a grocery store in the southeastern Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, according to local police.

What do we know so far?

A police spokesperson said the suspect has been taken into custody.

"The man has been apprehended... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police chief Oeyvind Aas told journalists.

"Several people have been injured and several are dead," Aas added. The attack reportedly happened over a "large area" in the center of the town.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear. Information about the man's identity has not yet been released by authorities.

Too early to determine whether attack was terrorism

Police said it's too early to declare whether the attack is an act of terrorism.

Parts of Kongsberg were reportedly evacuated following the attack, according to Norwegian media.

Dozens of helicopters and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene of the crime.

The wounded victims have been rushed to the hospital, but no details have been released on their condition.

wd/wmr (AP, Reuters, dpa)

More to follow...