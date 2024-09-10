Northern lights deliver colorful spectacle in the night sky
It's been a good year so far for fans of the Northern Lights, the aurora borealis. The spectacle has been especially prominent over Canada and Finland.
Colorful nights in Canada
2024 is a good year to observe the natural phenomenon aurora borealis. This year, increased electromagnetic activity from the sun repeatedly leads to glowing veils of color in the night sky. Above the small village of Brant in southern Canada, the night sky is bathed in the green, red and yellow colors of the Northern Lights.
Finland attracts fans and photographers
Fans of the natural spectacle try to capture the phenomena over the Finnish part of Lapland in photographs. In Finland, the Meteorological Institute (FMI) provides information about the upcoming "space weather," i.e. the phenomena caused by solar flares or solar winds near the earth. This also includes the aurora borealis.
Science fiction movie or farmland?
A cinematic sight in the rural village of Herronton in Canada. What at first glance looks like extraterrestrial cryogenic chambers are actually the village's grain silos with lights against a greenish starry sky.
Earth's atmosphere hits charged particle
Today, the origin of the auroras is well researched. The sun's activity creates solar winds, among other things, which carry electromagnetically charged particles with them. These in turn are deflected by the Earth's magnetic field. Some particles penetrate the Earth's atmosphere and produce light when they collide with molecules in the atmosphere.
Divine glow
The Northern and Southern Lights are regularly seen in the polar regions. Indigenous peoples in Lapland, Siberia and Alaska believed that the mysterious glow in the night would bring them into contact with the gods.
Auroras in magnificent pink
This natural phenomenon, the aurora australis or Southern Lights, also occurs in the southern polar region. If you want to experience the nocturnal veils of light, you usually have to be far away from artificial light sources. At Lake Ellesmere, a lake around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Christchurch in New Zealand, these auroras glow in a magnificent pink.