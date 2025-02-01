Northern Lights: 2025 off to a magical start
Some regions of the world were treated to a spectacular show to start the new year, courtesy of the northern lights. Also known as "aurora borealis," the famous natural light display offered some stunning visuals.
Mystical atmosphere
The sky over Alaska, here at Lake Eklutna, glows green and red at the dawning of a new year. Here, nature creates its own firework display, with the sun a key component.
Solar wind conjures up light show
In Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, the skies above homes are decorated by the northern lights. The eye-catching phenomenon occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun (solar winds) hit the Earth's atmosphere. These particles are directed to the polar regions by the Earth's magnetic field and cause gas molecules there to glow.
Rare phenomenon in Central Europe
Sights like these are generally only visible in a ring-shaped area around the Earth's magnetic poles, known as the aurora belt. The most popular viewing spots are found in Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Finland and Alaska. But auroras can also be seen in Cumbria, northern England, as pictured above. Northern lights can even appear in Germany. However, this is rather rare.
The colors and their meaning
Purple and blue lights lend a special feel to Anchorage at this time of year. The colors of the aurora depend on which gases in the atmosphere are excited (i.e. have an increase in energy). Green: oxygen molecules at about 100 km (62 mile) altitude (most common color). Red: Oxygen molecules at about 300 km altitude. Blue and violet: nitrogen molecules.
Siberian glow
A blaze of color also welcomes in the new year in Siberia. With torch in hand, this lone figure takes in the celestial spectacle near the city of Krasnoyarsk. Other planets with an atmosphere and magnetic field, such as Jupiter and Saturn, also display auroras. However, they are much more intense than on Earth.
A rich mythology
The appearance of the northern lights has given rise to many fascinating myths in Nordic culture. While the Vikings regarded and celebrated them as an expression of their gods, other peoples in the north of Europe were afraid of them. They invented exciting stories about the threats posed by the light and developed superstitions to protect themselves.