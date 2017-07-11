Northern Ireland's first minister resigns amid tensions

The leader of Northern Ireland will step down from her position at the end of June, according to a statement from the Democratic Unionist Party.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she would resign as leader of the party on May 28 and as first minister in June. The announcement comes after members of her British unionist party pushed to oust her over her handling of the fallout from Brexit and other issues.

"It is important to give space over the next few weeks for the party officers to make arrangements for the election of a new leader," she said. "When elected I will work with the new leader on transition arrangements.

"I have sought to lead the party and Northern Ireland away from division and towards a better path," she said in a televised statement.

The move against Foster, who has led the party since 2015, is the latest sign of how Britain's split from the EU at the end of 2020 has affected the political balance in Northern Ireland, a part of the UK where some people identify as British and some as Irish.

As a result of Brexit, Northern Ireland has remained aligned with EU customs rules, to avoid setting up a politically sensitive hard border between itself and the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Foster for her years of work.

"I want to thank Arlene Foster for her dedication to the people of Northern Ireland over many years," Johnson said in a tweet. "She will continue to play a vital role as First Minister until June and I hope that she stays in public service for years to come."

Rumors swirling ahead of resignation

Rumors were swirling this week that Foster's tenure was hanging in the balance, following reports that there had been a letter of no confidence submitted against her leadership.

Reporters at national Northern Irish broadcaster UTV claimed 16 complaints had been made about the leadership, in a letter submitted to the DUP chairman and chief executive on Tuesday.

Foster was the first woman to lead the DUP, a party rooted in the fundamentalist Free Presbyterian Church.

"My election as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party broke a glass ceiling, and I am glad inspired other women to enter politics and spurred them on to take up elected office,'' Foster said. She also urged other women to follow suit despite "the misogynistic

criticisms that female public figures have to take.''

Foster's replacement, to be selected by the DUP, is likely to take a strong line against post-Brexit trade agreements. The party also wants the UK government to scrap its divorce agreement with the EU.

lc/sms (AP, dpa)