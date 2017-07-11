Northern Ireland: Inquest slams British army over 1971 Belfast shootings

The British army shot dead at least nine "entirely innocent" people in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles nearly half a century ago, an inquest ruled on Tuesday.

The inquest, which has run for more than two years, was set up to establish the cause of death of ten people who died in the shootings in west Belfast in August 1971.

The coroner, Justice Keegan, said British soldiers shot nine of those victims, which included a priest and a mother of eight.

But in her judgement, she ruled that she could not say who killed the tenth victim.

Questions also remain unanswered about the identity of the soldiers who shot many of the victims, the judge said.

No one has been charged or convicted in connection with any of the killings, which happened during three days in the in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast - a sprawling housing estate of Catholics who opposed British rule.

Riots and unrest occurred in the days after the introduction of internment without trial for suspected militants triggered disorder on the streets.

But the coroner's inquest was not a criminal trial and did not single out any individuals as being responsible.

But Mrs Justice Keegan can send her findings to Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service to consider whether to bring charges.

Such a move could spell problems for the British government, which will face from former military veterans to protect those who served in the army during what becmae known as 'the Troubles'.

Pressure will also grow from the families and their legal teams for the kind of investigation they say should have taken place almost half a century ago.

Some 3,600 people were killed in the sectarian confrontation between Irish nationalist militants, pro-British "loyalist" paramilitaries and British military that largely came to an end after a 1998 peace agreement.

But the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Wednesday that the British government is set to introduce a ban on prosecutions of its veterans who served in the UK province under new legislation to be announced next week.

But some riots broke out last March, leaving dozens of people injured, amid tensions over post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

jf/rs (AFP, Reuters)