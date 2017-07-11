Northern Ireland: Inquest slams British army over 1971 Belfast shootings

The British army shot dead at least nine "entirely innocent" people in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles nearly half a century ago, an inquest ruled on Tuesday.

The inquest, which has run for more than two years, was set up to establish the cause of death of ten people who died in the shootings in west Belfast in August 1971.

The coroner, Justice Keegan, said British soldiers shot nine of those victims, which included a priest and a mother of eight.

But in her judgement, she ruled that she could not say who killed the tenth victim.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

jf/rs (AFP, Reuters)