Northern Ireland: Bus hijacked and set on fire

Four men hijacked and set fire to a bus in a pro-British unionist community in Northern Ireland on Sunday evening, police said.

"It was reported that four men got onto the bus and ordered passengers off before the bus was then set alight," the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

Police said they received a report of a hijacking incident in the Church Road area of Newtownabbey, a settlement north of Belfast, around 7:45 p.m. UTC.

There were no reports of injuries.

"Church Road is currently closed and diversions are in place and police would ask members of the public to avoid the area," the statement added.

It's the second time in recent weeks that a bus has been hijacked and set on fire in Northern Ireland. A similar incident last week appeared to be tied to post-Brexit issues, Reuters news agency reported, citing local media.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.