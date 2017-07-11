Northern hemisphere witnesses partial solar eclipse

A partial solar eclipse can be witnessed Thursday from most of Europe, much of North America and Asia, including the far-East of Russia.

The best way to find out when and where to see it is via a specialist website such as timeanddate.com

Always remember never to look directly at the Sun. Even sunglasses do not offer sufficient protection, but special eclipse glasses are available.

In most places, spectators will only see a partial eclipse, with the Moon taking a bite out of the Sun as it crosses.

However, in an arc stretching north from Canada's Ontario to Baffin Island and the northwestern tip of Greenland, over the Arctic and back down to far-eastern Russia, spectators will see an almost-full annular eclipse.

Even there, the eclipse will not be a full blackout, with the Moon at too distant a point in its orbit from the Earth to cover the Sun completely.

Instead, the Earth's companion satellite leaves a bright ring — or annulus — around the silhouette of the moon.

The spectacle begins in at 08:12 (UTC/GMT) over the north Atlantic — as the moon start to creep across the face of the Sun — and ends at 13:11 (UTC/GMT) over western China.