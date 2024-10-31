  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Northern Gazans tell of life amid bombings and famine

Tania Krämer | Jessica Saltz
October 31, 2024

Nearly half a million Palestinians remain in northern Gaza, where they face increasing risk of famine. Two sisters, Riham and Faten Lobbad, filmed accounts for DW of daily life under the constant threat of bombardment and lack of food in Gaza City.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mRDE
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

People in an aircraft drop aid onto Gaza beaches from above

Onboard an aid airdrop mission in Gaza

DW's Tania Krämer went along with a crew on a mission to drop aid into the beleaguered Gaza Strip.
ConflictsApril 1, 202403:52 min
Ayman Mghamis, in a refugee camp, speaks to the camera about the Gaza war

Gaza: From isolation to uncertainty of survival

A Palestinian rapper struggles to come to terms with fearing for his life and that of his family as the war continues.
ConflictsMarch 27, 202404:08 min
A woman sits on a sofa in a makeshift shelter, speaking to the camera

For women in Gaza, life is increasingly difficult

A lack of hygiene products and clean water is causing further health problems for women in the Gaza Strip.
ConflictsJanuary 3, 202402:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Palestinian Mahfoz Safi (L), resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, sits in an armchair in his home and speaks to DW's Emily Gordine.

Why is UNRWA aid agency so important to Palestinians?

Palestinians in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, tell DW how important UNRWA is for their daily lives.
ConflictsOctober 30, 202404:14 min
A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building hit by an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip

Northern Gaza hit by deadliest Israeli strike in weeks

A strike on a residential building has led the US to demand an explanation from Israel. Warning: Distressing images.
ConflictsOctober 30, 202402:34 min
The UN says the humanitarian situation is growing increasingly dire, as Israel continues its offensive in northern Gaza.

UN alarmed by humanitarian situation in northern Gaza

The UN says the humanitarian situation is growing increasingly dire, as Israel continues its offensive in northern Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 26, 202402:33 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
A laptop sits on a chair. The laptop screen shows a ship.

Russia's spy ships comb the Baltic sea

Under the guise of research, Russian ships are spying on Western infrastructure.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202407:10 min
NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte seen at a ceremony to mark the end of Jens Stoltenberg's term as head of the alliance

Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202402:42 min
Show more