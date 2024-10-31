Northern Gazans tell of life amid bombings and famine

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNorthern Gazans tell of life amid bombings and famineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesTania Krämer | Jessica Saltz10/31/2024October 31, 2024Nearly half a million Palestinians remain in northern Gaza, where they face increasing risk of famine. Two sisters, Riham and Faten Lobbad, filmed accounts for DW of daily life under the constant threat of bombardment and lack of food in Gaza City.https://p.dw.com/p/4mRDEAdvertisement