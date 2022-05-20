North Sea drilling plan raises concerns on German island

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Desperate for new sources of natural gas, Germany is giving the green light for drilling in the North Sea. Not everyone is happy.
Natural gas prices in the United States have hit a 13-year high, partly due to Europe's demand for alternative energy sources in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
As Berlin seeks to ween itself off Russian energy sources, Chancellor Scholz has said Qatar "plays an important role" in energy policy. The visiting Emir of Qatar has confirmed could start LNG deliveries by 2024.
Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark plan to build 150 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity in the North Sea to help achieve the EU's climate goals and, eventually, break away from Russian energy.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has delivered a statement to the German parliament ahead of an EU summit on the war in Ukraine. Scholz described the war in Ukraine as the greatest crisis facing the EU in its history.
