North Macedonia's Zaev opens door for future Albanian PM

Pro-Western leftist leader Zoran Zaev seems set for another term as North Macedonian prime minister after securing the backing of DUI, a party representing ethnic Albanians on Tuesday. Under the terms of the deal, however, he is to stand down at the end of the upcoming term and have an Albanian run the government for 100 days ahead of the new election, which is expected in 2024.

Zaev said he was "proud" of reaching the power-sharing deal nearly five weeks since the latest parliamentary election.

Read more: The Balkans: From Yugoslav wars to an ever-tense peace

Albanians make up around one-quarter of North Macedonia's population and their parties play a key role in the country's political life. However, no Albanian ever served as the country's prime minister. The deal announced on Tuesday marks a compromise after DUI requested an Albanian to lead the government from the beginning of the term.

Success abroad, trouble at home

Zaev had gained international praise for solving the dispute with North Macedonia's neighbor Greece over the country's name last year. Athens has long objected to the neighboring country using the name "Macedonia," seeing it as an attempt to appropriate ancient Greek heritage.

With a historic push of Zaev and Greece's Alexis Tsipras, the two Balkan countries reached a compromise to rename the former Yugoslav state "North Macedonia." The move allowed North Macedonia to enter NATO earlier this year.

Read more: EU accession: The wait is finally over for Skopje and Tirana

Despite the foreign policy success, Zaev was forced to call for an early election after the EU delayed its invite to start membership talks. The bloc has since given a green light for the negotiations.

Social Democrats managed to win the most seats but failed to secure an outright majority in the 120-seat parliament. Zaev has been forced to rely on the support of 46 of his own lawmakers with 15 DUI deputies and a single lawmaker from another, smaller Albanian party.

Zaev's next cabinet is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week.

dj/sri (dpa, AP, AFP)